This Boruto character's death is all but confirmed via Two Blue Vortex chapter 20's Dragon Ball reference

Various parts of the Boruto Saga are filled with nods to other manga, including the entire Narutoverse, which is a nod to various Shonen manga. The manga and anime that the Narutoverse nods to the most are Yu Yu Hakusho, Hunter X Hunter, and Dragon Ball. However when it comes to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex, the anime that has been referenced the most is none other than Dragon Ball.

The reason why Dragon Ball is referenced more than any other anime and manga in Boruto is because Ikemoto is a fan. He once said in an interview that he uses Dragon Ball as inspiration for his action scenes. However, the influence of Dragon Ball might be going beyond action scenes.

Some fans of Two Blue Vortex have suggested that the ending sequences of Chapter 20 spell tragedy. The reason for this line of reasoning is the uncanny similarity between chapter 20 and chapter 382 of Dragon Ball Z. In Chapter 382, C16 tells Gohan to unleash his true power, after he says that, he dies. Fans are suspecting that the same thing will happen.

Here is a side-by-side analysis of the two chapters and what it means for Boruto Two Blue Vortex going forward.

What the nod to Dragon Ball Z means for Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Sarada's awakening of her Mangekyo Sharingan is similar to Gohan's awakening of his Super Saiyan 2 (Image via Shueisha)

While the Boruto saga retains a lot of elements from Naruto, many major elements have been subtly changed. These elements have given the Boruto saga its flavor, which is more pronounced in Two Blue Vortex, where Ikemoto doubles down on his Dragon Ball influences. This becomes very apparent when the latest chapter of Two Blue Vortex is examined.

In Chapter 382 of Dragon Ball Z, Gohan and C16 team up to face the powerful Cell. However, the battle between both of them doesn’t end well. The newfound partnership falls apart when C16 is gravely injured by Cell, as he is dying, he tells Gohan that, “it is not a crime to fight for good…” This speech serves as the catalyst for Gotham’s Super Saiyan 2 and for Cell’s eventual death.

Yodo's injury and speech are the spark Sarada needs to fight (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 20 of Two Blue Vortex, is similar not just in paneling but has a conversation that is eerily similar to Dragon Ball Z’s. In Chapter 20, Yodo tells Sarada that it is okay to use her power for something that is not for the greater good.

As Sarada hears Yodo, she uses her Mangekyo Sharingan for the first time. No one knows how Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21 will turn out, but going by the similarities between the two chapters, this might be Ikemoto telling viewers that Yodo might die.

Yodo dying in the next chapter might be the first tragedy of Two Blue Vortex and a larger indicator of the grittiness of the series world. It will also be extra motivation for Sarada to grow stronger. The enmity between the Shinju and humans is also bound to increase as Sarada won’t let Ryu go free.

Final thoughts

The major difference between Two Blue Vortex and Dragon Ball Z chapters is the core of the speeches. C16’s speech urges Gohan to become more for the greater good, on the other hand, Yodo's speech is in line with Two Blue Vortex’s theme—love. Yodo wants Sarada to act because of love, and love is a verb that requires action, and Sarada using her Mangekyo Sharingan is proof of that love.

