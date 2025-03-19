Who is Wutang in Sakamoto Days? Everything to know about the Lu clan member

Since Sakamoto Days dropped, the anime world has been in a frenzy. The action-packed assassin adventure is in the same mold as Gokushufudou and The Fable, but what makes it stand out is its over-the-top blend of storytelling and humor. Sakamoto Days also features the oddest set of characters, but the beauty of it is that they all gel together.

One of those characters that has successfully captured viewers is Wutang. While Wutang is a minor character, he serves as a medium to understand one of Sakamoto Days recurring characters, Lu Xiaotang. Wutang is a triad member who grew up with Lu Xiatong. While Lu left the triad following her parent's death, Wutang remained and rose to a high position.

Due to Wutang’s impressive skill set, and his crush on Lu Xiatong, fans are trying to discover who he is. Here is everything about Sakamoto Days season one’s most thrilling minor characters—Wutang.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Who is Wutang in Sakamoto Days?

Wutang is obsessed with Lu Xiaotang (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Wutang is a character that has been loved ever since his minor appearance in the manga. Now that he is in anime, that love hasn’t reduced. In the manga, his character is only featured from chapters 34 to 37, and in the anime, he is just shown in two episodes.

Wutang is an anomaly in the world of his series as he is neither blessed with exceptional fighting skills nor special abilities. Some characters in the series, like Shin, and some members of X’s organization, even combine fighting prowess with their superpowered abilities, but Wutang is different. Wutang can’t fight to save his own life, but throughout Sakamoto Days, he doesn’t give off the vibe of a weakling.

While Wutang is not averse to using a pistol, he is not as proficient as the regular character in the series. What makes Wutang rise to the top of the triad is his mind. According to Lu Xiaotang, Wutang is very intelligent. This is also shown in a flashback as Wutang was abused by fellow triad members because he was too smart— he was saved from that ordeal by Lu Xiaotang and he has been obsessed ever since.

Wutang's obsession with Lu Xiaotang stems from her being kind to him (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The first time Wutang makes an appearance in the series is with his underlings, and he has just arrived in Japan to meet Lu Xiaotang. Wutang attacks Taro Sakamoto and Shin in a bid to separate them from Lu Xiaotang. When this plan doesn’t come to fruition, he changes course.

He strong-arms Sakamoto and Lu Xiaotang into entering a challenge. If Sakamoto wins, he gets information about X, and if Wutang wins, he takes Lu Xiaotang back to China.

The challenge towards Sakamoto and his crew is centered around gambling. Both sides win in their respective games and reach a tie, but Wutang’s gang betrays him midway through the last game. His gang accuses him of not following the way of the triad.

Wutang and Taro then become allies and defeat the triad. The next chapter shows both of them tolerating each other and Wutang revealing crucial information about Slur.

Final thoughts

Wutang’s brief spell in Sakamoto Days was filled with nothing but laughter and action. While his entry into Japan might appear like the continuation of his obsession with Lu Xiaotang, it isn’t that.

In reality, all Wutang wants to do is rebuild the Lu crime family. He hates the way the triad has been run since Lu’s father, and he wants to change things. He is a minor character whose actions are guided by a sense of duty.

