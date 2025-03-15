Konohamaru's redemption in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 doesn't mean as much as fans think

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 holds a lot of promise. While the chapter is set to drop this month, from what was shown in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 19, the future is set to be decided in the upcoming chapters. A battle is unfolding between the Sunagakure and Konoha ninja against the Shinju, and the good guys appear to be losing. However, it is too early to decide who the victor will be, as the Konoha Shinobi are filled with too many wildcards.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, Mitsuki might showcase the full extent of his abilities, as he has relied on snakes to try and restrain Ryu. Sarada, on the other hand, would have the perfect setting to unleash her Mangekyo Sharingan. Once she does, the fight will swing from Ryu’s favor to the Shinobi. The only Konoha ninja who keeps failing is Konohamaru.

Konohamaru was a ninja with a lot of potential in early Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, but he failed to deliver each time he was shown in the Boruto saga. He messes up the plan Shikamaru sets and is about to be killed by Matsuri. His chance of survival in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 is extremely high, but his reputation has tanked among fans. While fans view the next chapter as his redemption arc, the ship might have sailed already.

Konohamaru’s sullen image is due to Ikemoto, as he has imbued his character with many inconsistencies. This has heavily affected how the Jonin is viewed, and this damage looks irreparable. Here is how Konohamaru’s character has been ruined by poor writing.

How Konohamaru’s potential power up in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 doesn’t mean much

Konohamaru fighting against Hidari (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 has viewers at the edge of their seats. The last chapter finally revealed the theme of the series—love. This is a stark difference from the earlier Naruto series, which focused on war. Apart from showing the series' main theme, it featured Konohamaru bungling Shikamaru's plans.

Konohamaru’s actions have altered the perception of his character among fans of Two Blue Vortex, so much that a power-up won’t even change things, and the ones responsible are the creators. Konohamaru’s role in Boruto is supposed to closely resemble that of Naruto and Kakashi at the same time. Apart from being the leader of Team 7, he is also the character that bears the most similarities to Naruto.

Konohamaru's inconsistency is the reason for his prospective woes with Matsuri in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, his entire portrayal in the Boruto saga has been far from ideal. He has been inconsistent when it comes to abilities. Whenever he is shown on screen, viewers don’t expect much. All his students have even shown themselves to be more capable. He also has a role as a mentor figure to the ninjas on his team. Apart from Boruto, whom he taught the Rasengan, he has been very negligent in his duties.

This is why any power-up in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 won’t change anything; it is because Konohamaru has been treated like a filler character. Ikemoto treats a major character poorly by never shining the spotlight on him, and in the few periods he is shown, he doesn’t do anything noteworthy. The greatest instance is his failure to obey Shikamaru’s plans.

Some viewers will attribute Konohamaru’s behavior to an extension of his idol’s character, Naruto. Naruto won’t make the move Konohamaru did with Matsuri. All he was required to do was not upset Matsuri, but he disregarded that order over something as meaningless as a name.

Now, he looks like he is about to be consumed by Matsuri. He will most likely use a jutsu to fend her off in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, but it won’t change anything as the damage to his character has already been done.

Final thoughts

What makes Konohamaru’s portrayal in Boruto Two Blue Vortex more appalling is his history. The Sarutobi came from a high-achieving ninja family with his grandfather being the Hokage and Asuma being a special operations ninja. This is why his actions are shocking and his future actions in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 won’t change the image.

