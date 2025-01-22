Konohmaru has a chance to become the hero for Moegi and the latest Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter proves it

In Boruto, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Naruto, Konohamaru Sarutobi has been overshadowed by the other main cast. He is one shinobi with deep ties to the Hidden Leaf Village. Yet playing a moderate role in the current series, recent developments hint at a chance for Konohamaru to step into the spotlight in a manner that fans have long awaited.

Moegi, from whom Matsuri was born, is now in a situation where Konohamaru can prove his mettle. Chapter 18 showcased Matsuri flying into a rage when she picked up on Konohamaru's emotions about Moegi. While this might seem like a dire situation, it is actually a chance for the Sarutobi clansman to be a hero. A recent theory speculates that he may leverage her reaction to free his ally. Here's how.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Trending

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Latest chapter gives Konohamaru a chance to be a hero

Konohamaru and Matsuri (Image via Viz Media)

A recently surfaced theory speculates that the events of the latest chapter could allow Konohamaru to be a hero. The initial plan was to separate the Shinju, Matsuri, and Ryu, and finish them off. But given whatever happened, it might be an uphill battle. Even so, Konohamaru Saruotbi has found himself with a rare opening.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18, Matsuri is showcased to fly into a rage when Konohamaru requests her not to call him "Konohamaru-chan". This was the name that Moegi used to call him and it is these feelings that Matsuri picked up, which left her enraged. This is in line with the character considering that Moegi possessed sensory abilities and Matsuri, being a Shinju, had it to a higher degree.

So, the speculation is that Matsuri might head to Konoha to harm Moegi. Judging from her reactions, she is quite attracted to Konohamaru and feels like "her true self". That would imply that she wants him for herself and is prepared to wipe out any obstacles that would prevent that, i.e., Moegi. Hence, for that, she would need to head to Konoha to harm/kill her and to do that, release her from the tree.

The cards are in Konohamaru's hands

Konohamaru and Moegi (Image via Pierrot)

In truth, this theory does seem quite plausible. Matsuri has showcased a major attraction to Konohamaru and her reaction at Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18's end solidifies it. Assuming that he manages to calm her down a little, this opens the doors for her to act on her own. Important to bear in mind, that Shinju are like immature children, which makes what she might do more likely.

So, fans may see Matsuri zoom into the Leaf to harm Moegi. If she does so, that would mean she would need to free herself to do anything. Hence, in that case, it is likely that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex finally reveals a method of saving those who have turned into trees, the most crucial one being Sasuke Uchiha. Alongside this, one more thing may also happen - Kawaki vs Matsuri.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18, Kawaki pushes Amado to remove his limiters. The latter has conditions but Kawaki puts him in a position of no bargaining. Again, given that Kawaki's limiters are removed in time with Matsuri's arrival, it could be Kawaki vs Matsuri. Moreover, on home turf, the Leaf should hold the advantage when it comes to battle.

This again opens up the possibility of Matsuri's defeat and the Leaf collecting her Thorn Bulb. Hence, all in all, this would place Konohamaru as a hero, as it was through him that Moegi would be released, Matsuri defeated and a Thorn Bulb acquired.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

To reiterate, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has placed before Konohamaru Sarutobi the potential for heroism with a defining moment likely at hand. The events of chapter 18 set the stage for him to step up and save Moegi, while also being vital in addressing larger conflicts involving Matsuri and the Shinju.

If the above-explored theory holds, it presents a golden opportunity for Konohamaru to show off his strategic mind and emotional resolve. By potentially facilitating Moegi’s release and playing a major role in defeating Matsuri, the Sarutobi clansman could cement his place as a key player in the narrative.

This would redefine his character while simultaneously providing crucial insights into the ongoing battle against the Shinju. Not to mention, such an opportunity will at last afford Konohamaru the recognition he deserves.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback