5 Naruto characters who are popular in Japan (and 5 who are loved in the US)

Naruto is one of the most iconic anime to ever grace the television. For more than a decade, Naruto has served as a gateway to anime for legions of fans throughout the globe who have been enthralled by the series. The show's ability to provide endless entertainment and its consistency majorly contributed to its success.

All of us are very particular when it comes to our favorite Naruto characters. While most characters are loved by fans across the world, there is no doubt that their popularity varies in different countries. To prove this point, we are listing 5 characters who are highly popular in Japan, and 5 who are more famed in the United States.

Itachi and Sasuke among Naruto characters famed in Japan

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha ( Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha was a true shinobi in every sense of the word. One of the series' finest characters, he was prepared to die for the sake of his community. He decided to portray himself as a criminal, a traitor, and live in disgrace in order to achieve his goal of being the protector.

Nobody can match Itachi when it comes to self-sacrifice, and even a number of great Kages fall short. Itachi was nothing less than a Hokage in his own way, according to Sasuke. He has been adored by Japanese fans for his sense of responsibility and his attachment to his cultural roots.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya Sensei (image via Studio Pierrot)

Courtesy of Lord Jiraiya's influence and diplomatic relationships, his opponents in all of the Five Nations feared and revered him. The Legendary Sannin's mere presence in a battle caused opponent Shinobis to think twice about joining the fray.

His training under Hiruzen was the reason that he was subsequently recognized by Hanzo the Salamander, earning him worldwide renown as someone not to be messed with. Jiraiya's wacky demeanor and unusual appearance have been appreciated by fans in Japan.

3) Obito

Obito Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito represents the classic case of a villain who becomes a hero. He was convinced by Naruto towards the end of the war to rethink his desire to bring peace to the whole earth. To rescue Kakashi, Obito deflected an assault from Kaguya.

After Obito's demise, a younger Obito encountered Rin in the liminal area between the two. As she proceeded to guide him to the hereafter, she grabbed hold of his hand. In order to provide chakra to Kakashi, Obito urged her to hold on a little longer. Obito's Japanese followers are drawn to him for sentimental reasons, especially his origin story.

4) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

There are several facets to Sasuke's personality. He's flawed, but he is just a human. His family was murdered, and it only natural for him to seek revenge.

Sasuke has unmatched willpower. For the sake of justice and his clan's honor, he was prepared to give up all he had. He would gladly suffer through pain and discomfort to achieve his goal.

With his somber personality and reticence, Sasuke has gained the admiration of Japanese anime viewers. He prefers to let his deeds speak for themselves rather just relying on words.

5) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga (image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata is born a good person. She has often shown her compassion for individuals who didn't deserve it. In the end, she forgave Neji since she recognized that he was the one who had been in actual pain during their battle.

Her strong personality and unwavering commitment to Naruto make her an ideal sweetheart in the eyes of Japanese fans. Her reserved attitude and shy demeanor only make her more appealing.

Kakashi and Naruto feature in the list of characters loved in the US

1) Kakashi Hatake

In the Naruto world, Kakashi Hatake is revered and feared. He seems to be the nearest approximation the shinobi community has to a celebrity. The imitation ninja poses a serious threat to his enemies, and his abilities have earned him a prestigious position in the village.

Kakashi, the village's most accomplished warrior, is regularly called upon to carry out the most arduous tasks, and he always succeeds. He is held in high esteem by his supporters. The US audience love his demeanor and ruthless efficiency. The way he dealt with his traumatic past also strikes `a chord.

2) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru is a popular choice for a favorite character. Even though he doesn't garner quite as much attention as the other main characters, his brains and talent help him stand out in the crowd. American fans find Shikamaru to be an approachable character who knows how to get things done.

3) Gaara

Gaara initially gave the impression that he was a threat. Due to his Jinchuriki status, Gaara was shunned by the people of his own country.

However, one word from Naruto was all that Gaara needed to alter his mind. He decided to forgive the man who had caused him so much pain, his father. The new Gaara, with a renewed vigor for life, became a favorite among American anime viewers.

4) Naruto

In Naruto's case, being an orphan was made much more difficult by the presence of the Nine-Tailed Fox. It was ironic that the whole village despised Naruto for his role in protecting Konohagakure from an attack by the rampaging fox. He was misunderstood by the locals for a long time, who saw him as a wicked menace. Naruto was forced to endure the agony of loneliness since no one bothered to correct the record.

However, he remained undeterred in his quest to become a Hokage. His enduring appeal in the USA is largely due to ability to remain upbeat in the face of adversity.

5) Tsunade

Tsunade quickly rose to the top of the list of fan favorites and many people adore her. She is counted among the strongest female Kunoichi in the Narutoverse. She had grown as a character because of the trials and tribulations in her life, which only made more appealing. Her admirers, especially American fans, are smitten with Tsunade's strong but compassionate persona, her bravado and her cool personality.

