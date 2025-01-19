Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 4 cover has fans convinced Naruto's son has "mastered the Uchiha way"

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 4 is set to be released on February 4, 2025, in Japan, but the volume's cover has already been revealed. The cover featured Boruto Uzumaki, the series's protagonist who was betrayed by his own people. As the cover was unveiled, fans noticed something that became the talk of the town.

The protagonist's way of sitting had the fans compare him to the past Uchiha warriors as they sat in a similar manner.

While this was just a figure of speech, it might actually be true as the protagonist was trained by one of the strongest Uchiha clan members, Sasuke Uchiha, and this training might have left an impact on the apprentice, the protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the hidden detail of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 4 cover

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 4 is set to continue the story after Hidari was killed through Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko. The story would see the protagonist getting captured by the Hidden Leaf Village and interrogated by the official, Ibiki Morino.

The volume's cover had already been released before the volume release and it featured the protagonist with emotions of visible sorrow on his face. This might be due to him getting interrogated by the officials of his own Hidden Leaf Village. However, the fans noticed another key detail that pointed towards the protagonist's training.

After the Omnipotence incident, the protagonist was trained by Sasuke Uchiha. As reported by the Uchiha clan member, he had taught Boruto everything he knew. Unfortunately, he had to leave everything to the protagonist as he became a chakra tree. Hence, Boruto might have unintentionally taken some of Sasuke's habits, one of which was his way of sitting, as showcased in volume 4's cover.

Reaction from the fans

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans were impressed by the latest volume's cover as the protagonist showcased the true image of Sasuke Uchiha. This had them titling Boruto as the second image of his mentor. It might be the combined effect of how he was sitting on the cover and the expression on his face.

On the other hand, some fans were just not impressed with the protagonist's look, more specifically his hair. This led them to criticize the series's skills. It might be the protagonist's messy hair which perhaps did not fit the setting of a volume cover.

"He might as well be Saskue at this point," a fan said

"The first blonde uchiha," another fan said

"He’s still got a long way to go lol," another one said

"Ikemoto need to take drawing classes cause wtf is this," another one claimed

Final thoughts

The latest volume does shift the manga's storyline and the protagonist's image on the volume's cover might be the true representation of this. Whether it is good or not is dependent on every fan's perspective but it is advised to keep things respectable.

