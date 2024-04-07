Boruto manga may have already revealed how Eida's Omnipotence can be reversed

The Boruto manga has enthralled fans worldwide with its captivating narrative and multifaceted characters. One of the most discussed abilities in the series is Omnipotence, which is used by Eida. The character possesses an unparalleled level of power that bestows upon her the extraordinary ability to manipulate reality itself, shaping the world according to her very whims.
However, a compelling theory has emerged, suggesting that Boruto's Byakugan, a powerful dōjutsu inherited from his lineage, may hold the key to reversing Eida's omnipotence and restoring the natural order of the world. This theory delves deep into the origins of Eida's formidable powers, exploring the intricate connections to the ancient and mysterious Shibai Otsutsuki.
Boruto manga: Boruto's Byakugan and its potential power
The Byakugan is one of the most powerful Ocular jutsu wielded by the Hyuga and the Otsutsuki clan, whose power extends far beyond mere sight. Its capabilities include perceiving chakra networks and seeing through objects.
According to emerging theories, Momoshiki Otsutsuki's Byakugan, manifested in Boruto, may possess an extraordinary power that may alter the course of future events itself. This unprecedented ability could potentially counter Eida's omnipotence.
The Boruto manga reveals that siblings Eida and Daemon acquired their extraordinary abilities from the remnants of Shibai Otsutsuki, revered as the God of the Otsutsuki clan. His Senrigan bestowed upon Eida the remarkable ability to perceive and manipulate the past. Meanwhile, his Rinnegan is theorized to possess the power to repel anything and everything as it is wielded by Daemon.
Based on the abilities of the Senrigan and the Rinnegan, it is suggested that his Byakugan may have held the power to perceive and manipulate future events. As a Hyuga descendant, Boruto might unlock the Byakugan, and fully awakening its true potential could enable Boruto to counteract Eida's omnipotence, restoring the original timeline.
Boruto manga: What is Shinjutsu?
The Boruto manga series introduced Shinjutsu, an ancient ninja art that exceeds regular ninjutsu techniques. This unique power was practiced by Shibai Otsutsuki. Unlike ninjutsu, which requires hand signs and chakra control, Shinjutsu operates differently. It does not rely on a shinobi's chakra pool or experience.
Shinjutsu grants its wielder immense power and authority beyond ordinary shinobi capabilities. It allows divine feats that were previously unimaginable for the user. This art surpasses traditional ninjutsu in ways that are truly exceptional. The capabilities of Shibai Otsutsuki's divine eyes were extraordinary.
Just as the Senrigan offered insights into the past, there is reason to believe his Byakugan wielded power over the future itself. It seems plausible that this eye technique allowed him to perceive and actively reshape future events as desired. Such an ability would make it the ultimate Shinjutsu, even surpassing the omnipotence attributed to Eida's powers.
Boruto manga: All you need to know about Eida's Omnipotence
Eida's capabilities allowed her to control reality on a remarkable level. In the Boruto manga, she utilized her abilities to switch the histories of Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki, safeguarding Kawaki and altering the sequence of events, thereby creating a new timeline.
This resulted in Boruto becoming Naruto's adopted son, while Kawaki became his biological son. Her Omnipotence impacted all the Shinobi worldwide. The only known individuals who remained unaffected were Sarada Uchiha and Sumire Kakei, though the reason for their immunity remains unexplained.
This drastic shift underscores the immense scope of Eida's power and the necessity for a counterbalancing force.
Final thoughts
The Boruto manga suggests the possibility of reversing Eida's powers. The theory regarding Boruto's Byakugan and its link to the Otsutsuki clan's ocular abilities presents intriguing prospects for the series' future.
As readers keenly follow the manga's progression, they anticipate further unveilings and the potential realization of Boruto's true capabilities.