Boruto chapter 74: Is Daemon stronger than Boruto and Kawaki?

In Boruto chapter 74, fans could see the introduction between Kawaki, Boruto, Daemon, and Eida. The android siblings traveled a very long way to get to Konoha, with the knowledge that they would be staying with the Uzumaki brothers. While fans were expecting their meeting to be tumultuous, nothing could have prepared them for what took place.

As soon as the androids entered their new home, Daemon decided to teach his new housemates what would happen if they attacked him or his sister. Within seconds, both Boruto and Kawaki were unconscious on the ground.

Could Boruto chapter 74 have proven that Daemon is the strongest? Can he defeat the Uzumaki siblings alone?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Boruto manga series.

Daemon proved that he does not need his Reflection ability in Boruto chapter 74

Daemon as seen in Boruto chapter 74 (Image via Shueisha)

The battle between Daemon and the Uzumaki brothers began when the former decided to climb up on Boruto’s back. The small child began taunting his opponents, knowing fully well that this would anger Kawaki enough for him to fight. As expected, the black-haired boy tried attacking Daemon, which ended in him being sent flying towards a wall.

The child decided to fight without the need for his Reflection ability and got off Boruto’s back. Kawaki tried to use his Chakra Rods, which Daemon caught with his hands and teeth as if they were nothing. With a single kick, the black-haired Uzumaki was knocked unconscious. His brother did not have a lot of time to ponder the situation as he shared the same fate.

Daemon mocking Code (Image via Shueisha)

Without even trying, Daemon took down two of the most powerful individuals in Konoha. The boy was not visibly tired after the battle. Instead, he kept smugly smiling, knowing that he had accomplished his task. This was not only an impressive feat, but also a perfect demonstration of just how powerful Daemon can be.

While his powers were already showcased in Boruto chapter 72, fans still doubted his true power. They now have confirmation that the younger android can defeat Limitless Code and the two Uzumaki siblings without a hitch.

Boruto chapter 74 may have proven that Daemon is the strongest character in the series.

Boruto could do nothing against Daemon (Image via Shueisha)

If he wants to, Daemon can end any fight he wants by simply touching someone and reflecting his opponent’s attacks on them. If this overpowered ability is not enough, he has proven that he can fight hand-to-hand with Code after his Limiters have been removed. Not once have fans seen Daemon tired after a battle or struggling to keep going.

His power reserves, agility, and psychical strength make him the most dangerous enemy our heroes have ever encountered. However, Boruto and Kawaki did not fight Daemon at full strength.

If they did, could they have defeated the android?

An all-out battle

Momoshiki as seen in Boruto chapter 74 (Image via Shueisha)

The battle in Boruto chapter 74 showed fans that neither of the warriors involved was using their full strength. Daemon barely needed to do anything in order to win. Kawaki had to contain himself from killing the android, as doing so would mean he failed his mission. Boruto was confused as to what was happening and was uncertain about joining the fight.

While this proved that the small android is stronger than them in base form, the Uzumaki siblings still have access to their Karma marks. When they use this power, their strength, physical abilities, and endurance become several times higher than they were in base form. With it, they have beaten powerful opponents like Boro.

Boruto using his Karma (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sadly, as of yet, their Karma forms pale in comparison to the power that Isshiki Otsutsuki demonstrated. While it has not yet been confirmed, Limitless Code is expected to be on a similar power level to the aforementioned alien.

If Daemon manages to defeat the power-crazed android without sustaining any damage, there is almost no chance for the Uzumaki siblings to ever harm him.

Still, Boruto has one last ace under his sleeve, Momoshiki’s power. The fallen Otsutsuki does not wish for his vessel to die just yet. If he feared that Daemon could end his host’s life, Momoshiki would do anything in his power to stop him. We have seen the Otsutsuki take control of Naruto’s son in the past and he caused massive amounts of damage when he did.

This could be the only chance at beating Daemon, as Boruto chapter 74 made him seem almost invincible. Still, fans have yet to see how powerful the kid can be before we can determine if Kawaki and his brother can defeat him.

Until more information is revealed, it is safe to assume that Daemon is stronger than Boruto and Kawaki.

Final thoughts

How powerful is Daemon? (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 74 may not have given fans new information about Daemon’s powers and origins, but it did prove how powerful the kid can be. Regardless of the power that the Uzumaki brothers hold, the small android managed to defeat them in seconds. At this point in the manga, it is hard to imagine anyone being as powerful as Daemon is.

The next chapter will most likely focus on the origins of Daemon and Eida, as well as how their powers work. Maybe then we will have a better idea of just how powerful the blue-haired boy can be.

