Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's lack of comedy thus far elicits shocking response from fans

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex kicked off with a bang, showcasing new character designs and a change in attitude following the time skip. Fans were greeted by a teenage Sarada Uchiha and Kawaki. Later, Boruto Uzumaki was shown as well and displayed some serious development.

The series, so far, has released 9 chapters and seems to have elicited a bit of an astonishing response from fans. The chapters released thus far have been almost completely serious with story progression around Code and now the Shinju Clones. Quite surprisingly, fans seem to be unhappy about a certain missing element.

Humor seemingly absent in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been nothing but action-packed and riveting, it seems to lack a comedic element. With chapters being released monthly, the story has only just kicked off. It picked up where Boruto: Naruto Next Generations left off - Boruto fleeing the village with Sasuke Uchiha.

The 9 chapters released have solely focused on developing the story following a 4-year time skip. Creator Masashi Kishimoto has done well to show a mature lineup of the characters fans were previously introduced to.

Boruto's time under Sasuke's tutelage has paid off handsomely, making him a formidable shinobi. Fans see Kawaki, Mitsuki, and Code in action before being introduced to the Shinju Clones. Also, Sasuke is revealed to be in a comatose state and stuck in a tree following an encounter with the Grime monsters.

Amidst all this, fans claimed there looks to be a lack of humor. There is likely not a single panel that features a light-hearted or a comedic moment. This induced a shocking response from the fandom.

Fans react to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's seriousness

In comparison to the previous series, Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Two Blue Vortex has had no light entertainment. Granted that it is still very new, but the preceding series looped in a number of funny moments early on.

This being the case, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the same.

"Sensei is locked in fr," a user commented.

"I am not surprised since he did state in his old interview that it would get dark. The only question is how dark..." another fan posted.

"The time of true peace is gone. And the beginning of the end of the shinobi world has finally begun," a netizen opined.

It looks like some understood the reason behind the series of events so far. One user referred to a certain interview done by Kishimoto wherein it was revealed that things would "get dark". The fandom is also likely getting flashbacks of the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, where a destroyed Konoha was seen.

"That is true, it is depressing. With Naruto, he had introduced Jiraiya, who made the atmosphere a lot lighter. Not complaining, it is again depicting the mood of the story," a fan commented.

"I hope we get some more comedy NG,." an X user wrote.

"Dark tones are trending," a netizen posted.

Another section of the fandom reminisced about the times of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. To be specific, they recalled how Jairya was a major source of comedy alongside others. The Sanin had a great impact both on the series and on the protagonist. His character was also quite often a mood-setter for events to come.

All in all, while not too pleased, many are beginning to accept the dark undertone that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is going for.

