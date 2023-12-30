Has Mitsuki been sidelined in Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga? Explained

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been one of the biggest surprises in the manga industry in 2023, and author Masashi Kishimoto has been praised for revamping the character of Boruto.

He is also praised for giving the Shinju clones a very clear direction and building suspense with the fate of Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki. That is all well and good, but there is also no denying that some characters have gotten the short end of the stick, with Mitsuki being perhaps one of the best examples.

Mitsuki has always been a mixed bag to a lot of fans. And, as of this writing, after the release of chapter 5 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, his character has been borderline non-existent after the time skip, making some of his fans worry.

There is an understandable feeling that Mitsuki has been sidelined. However, it is also worth pointing out that the new manga is barely getting started, a factor that could also play a role.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Explaining if Mitsuki has been sidelined in Boruto Two Blue Vortex and his future in the series

People who are reading Boruto Two Blue Vortex and are fans of Mitsuki have a valid reason to feel that his character has been underutilized after the time skip. Characters like Boruto (understandably so, considering he is the protagonist), Sarada, Kawaki, and even Shikamaru have gotten their time in the spotlight.

While the fates of Naruto and Sasuke are pivotal to the plot, there is no denying that the offspring of Orochimaru has been sidelined thus far in this new series. The character of Mitsuki has been doing next to nothing in the series thus far, and no plot development at the moment seems to suggest that he will gain more prominence.

Expand Tweet

However, it is also worth pointing out that the series is only starting and can go in many different directions. Especially considering that this is a monthly manga, it makes the waiting for new chapters longer and creates the feeling that this or that character has been even more neglected than they were.

It also makes sense that many fans are concerned with the lack of focus on Mitsuki. When going back to the early days of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto always struggled to give attention to several characters.

This is something that can be quite frustrating to a lot of readers, especially when a manga has a lot of interesting characters. It seems that many of them are being sidelined for the main cast, which makes sense but often does a disservice to what the author built.

Recent events in Boruto and what Mitsuki could do

Panels in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha).

The recent events in Boruto Two Blue Vortex have been centered around the plans of Code and how he managed to create the Shinju clones through the Ten Tails. Boruto goes after them and tries to save Sasuke and his father, Naruto. This has also resulted in the protagonist having issues with the Hidden Leaf Village at the moment, with Sarada Uchiha vouching for him while Kawaki is doing the opposite.

As the summary suggests, there is not a lot of focus on Mitsuki, but this could be remedied by having him play a role during the battle with the Shinju clones. These creatures have decided to go after specific people, with Sarada, his teammate, being one of them, as well as his sensei, Konohamaru.

These two situations could be a great chance for Mitsuki to test his mettle and be more involved in the story.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has had an amazing resurgence in 2023 and is poised to do a lot more of that in 2024. But Kishimoto must learn from past mistakes and give his supporting cast some moments to shine. In that regard, Mitsuki could be one of the best choices for that, especially if he wants to continue focusing on the next generation.