Boruto chapter 81 leaks reveal Kawaki, Mitsuki, and Himawari's complete post timeskip avatars

Spoilers for Boruto chapter 81 have finally been released on Twitter, revealing the beginning of the manga's timeskip era. These spoilers provide fans with a glimpse of the post-timeskip avatars of characters such as Kawaki, Mitsuki, and Himawari, while also unveiling their new character designs.

The leaks for the upcoming chapter showcase the post-timeskip designs of these characters, causing fans worldwide to swoon over Ikemoto's artwork. The timeskip era designs for Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha have also been well-received by fans, intensifying their excitement about the release of chapter 81.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto chapter 81.

Boruto chapter 81 spoilers reveal Kawaki, Mitsuki, and Himawari's new character designs

Expand Tweet

Boruto chapter 81 leaks reveal the post-timeskip design of Himawari, Mitsuki, and Kawaki, among others. Sarada and Boruto's full character designs have also been revealed, with the young Uzumaki seen wearing a cloak of Konoha, which shares similarities with the one Sasuke wears.

Boruto's entire post-timeskip costume design shares a lot of similarities with that of Sasuke's, with the addition of the sword, the headband, and the belt adding to the mystique. He is also seen carrying Himawari's pendant with him. Sarada on the other hand is seen in a completely new attire.

The spoilers show Sarada with short spiky hair, rimless glasses, and Uchiha earrings. She is seen wearing a black baggy jacket in the leaks and has a choker around her neck with what appears to be the symbol of the Haruno Clan

Expand Tweet

Himawari's post-timeskip character design has also been revealed in the spoilers for Boruto chapter 81. The leaks show the young Uzumaki with long hair and wearing a sunflower graphic crop top and pants.

In the spoilers, Himawari is also seen training with Cho Cho and appears to be a lot stronger following the timeskip. She still holds the belief that Boruto is not a bad person and that her parents are still alive.

Expand Tweet

The spoilers also reveal Mitsuki's character design following the timeskip, with him seemingly wearing an all-black outfit with a belt. This is very different from his usual light blue and white attire and makes the character look more menacing. He's seen talking to Kawaki in the spoilers and says that he still hates Boruto and wants to kill him.

Kawaki reassures Mitsuki that Boruto cannot escape his eye and that he will know as soon Boruto enters the village. He is then seen flying, which is yet another inherent Ōtsutsuki ability. In the spoilers, Kawaki's hair appears to be longer and he has a mohawk. His new attire makes him look much more stylish.

The spoilers also reveal the post-timeskip character designs of Code, Sumire, Cho Cho, and Shikamaru. However, their designs have not gone through much of a change. Overall, Ikemoto's post-timeskip designs have been well-received by fans and have increased the hype surrounding the release of Boruto chapter 81.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.