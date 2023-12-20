Sasuke's final words to Boruto echoes Itachi's plea to Naruto

The ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has been continuing the narrative of the series, featuring the return of the characters after the four-year timeskip. During the timeskip, however, fans were saddened to witness the possible loss of the fan-favorite Sasuke Uchiha, who got turned into a Divine Tree by Claw Grimes in the fourth chapter of the series.

That said, the spoilers for the upcoming chapter 5 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has provided a glimpse at the actual events that took place prior to Sasuke turning into a tree, including some memorable moments with Boruto as well as his final words to him, which reminded longtime fans of Itachi Uchiha's words to Naruto Uzumaki in Naruto: Shippuden.

Sasuke's final words to Boruto remind fans of Itachi's words to Naruto

Although Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is still a couple of days away, spoilers for the upcoming chapter have already been released online. It provided readers with flashbacks of Sasuke training the son of the Seventh Hokage, during which he claimed that he had managed to teach him everything he possibly could in one year.

Later in the chapter, Boruto and Sasuke were seen to be in an intense confrontation against Code and his Claw Grimes. Although Sasuke managed to deliver considerable damage to Code, he told his protege to run and survive. Moments before his heroic sacrifice, Sasuke told him, "I leave Sarada to you, Boruto." These words showcased Sasuke's trust and faith in him, as he handed over the responsibility of his daughter to him.

Sasuke's final words resonated with each and every reader, as they reminded them of Itachi Uchiha's memorable words to Naruto Uzumaki in the Naruto: Shippuden series. Although they did not have many interactions, Itachi was fully aware of how much Naruto cared for Sasuke. In fact, Naruto once declared that Sasuke was more of a brother to him than to Itachi.

Due to this, Itachi entrusted Naruto with the responsibility of looking after his brother after he was gone. In one of the most memorable moments of the series, Itachi said to Naruto, "I leave Sasuke to you."

Hearing these words once again, this time from Sasuke to Boruto, reminded fans of the similarity between the two moments. While it served as a reminder to fans of how Sasuke's story has come full circle in the series, it also served as a 'passing the torch' moment to Naruto's son, who has displayed an extraordinary amount of character growth throughout the series.

Both of these moments showcased the immense amount of trust that the members of the Uchiha clan had in Naruto and his son. While it made some fans worried about Sasuke's fate, it served as a reminder of how far the characters have come in the series.

Fans react to Sasuke's final words in the upcoming chapter

Fans react to Sasuke's final words (image via Sportskeeda)

Sasuke Uchiha's emotional final words to Boruto Uzumaki in the upcoming chapter of Two Blue Vortex sees the former entrusting the latter with the responsibility of his daughter, Sarada Uchiha. Following this, Sasuke was turned into a Divine Tree by the Claw Grimes.

Fans' point similarities between Sasuke's final words to Itachi's plea to Naruto (image via Sportskeeda)

While some fans were visibly upset with Sasuke's fate in the series, others praised Masashi Kishimoto for creating such a memorable moment. On the other hand, some fans pointed out the fact that this moment drew parallels to when Itachi entrusted the responsibility of looking after Sasuke to Naruto.

Final Thoughts

While Sasuke's fate is uncertain as of now in the series, fans were satisfied with how Kishimoto executed his sacrifice. With the recent release of the leaks, the hype for chapter 5 of Two Blue Vortex is now bigger than ever.