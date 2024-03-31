Boruto Two Blue Vortex discarding one aspect from Next Generations makes it standout

Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga is having an impressive run so far, and the eight released chapters have been well-received by fans. The plot progression is commendable, characters are stronger, stakes are higher, and new villains are being introduced in the story.

It is clear that this installment of the manga stood out in comparison to the prequel series. Upon further inspection, one can narrow it down to the absence of slice-of-life interactions in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series.

That being said, it is important to understand why Masashi Kishimoto refrained from using slice-of-life moments in the manga. A closer look at the issue can reveal how this had a positive effect on the overall reading experience.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Why Boruto Two Blue Vortex is better off without slice-of-life moments

Key characters in the current manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

As stated earlier, the manga received a ton of praise with every chapter that was released. One of the biggest contributing factors to this installment’s success is the pacing. The pacing is great because the plot progression is a lot quicker at this point in time, which is why fans are also on the edge of their seats, anticipating the release of the upcoming chapter.

Another major point about the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga is that the stakes have never been higher. The atmosphere is such that the threat to people’s lives is always constant, and things can go south pretty fast. When the stakes are high, there is constant tension in the air, and this is a technique that many writers employ to keep viewers engaged.

Hidari - one of the Shinju members currently posing a threat to Konohagakure (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

This is the same reason why dystopian settings work, because tension creates a sense of anticipation, and this manga series is doing just that. If Masashi Kishimoto decided to add a couple of slice-of-life moments to the series, it would take away a lot of that tension that he worked so hard to create. This is why, the choice of not adding such light-hearted moments makes the series a lot more entertaining at this point.

Furthermore, adding slice-of-life moments in the series’ current state would also be quite jarring for readers. In order to have a manga that is cohesive and enjoyable, it’s important to decide the mood they are going for and not disrupt it mid-way. Having heartfelt moments and interactions where characters enjoy family time will seem quite odd. This is because the village is in a state of emergency and a new threat has appeared at the front gates of Konoha.

In the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga, the Shinju pose a significant threat to the peace and safety of the village, which is why Shikamaru dispatched some of the most capable shinobis. Masashi Kishimoto’s choice of removing slice-of-life moments helped improve the pacing as well as raise the stakes in the story, making it quite enjoyable to read.

