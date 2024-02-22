Boruto anime's return in jeopardy over McDonald's x Studio Pierrot collab

Boruto fans are shocked to see McDonald’s collaborating with the popular anime production house, Studio Pierrot. The animation studio has worked on some of the most iconic anime series like Bleach and Naruto in the past. Now, McDonald’s has partnered with Studio Pierrot to release a short anime series set to debut on February 26, 2024.

The trailer for the collaboration was released on February 20, 2024, and the Boruto fanbase was quite vocal about their opinions on this. The reactions were largely negative on X. This article will take a look at some of the reactions and try to understand what Boruto fans had to say, and why the reactions were largely negative in nature.

Boruto fans react to the Studio Pierrot x McDonald’s collaboration

The trailer featured characters who seemed to be enjoying some of McDonald’s popular products like chicken nuggets and french fries. The trailer didn’t reveal much, except that the short anime will be set in McDonald’s and that it will be centered around food. The overall reception was positive as members of the anime and manga community were excited to see what this collaboration would bring forth.

However, the reactions from the Boruto fanbase were largely negative. The anime has been on a hiatus for quite some time. There were a ton of complaints with regard to the series containing too much filler content.

When the hiatus was announced, fans were hopeful that the series would resume shortly, and continue adapting the manga as it is. However, when they learned that Studio Pierrot, the studio responsible for the Boruto anime series, has partnered with McDonald’s, fans were unhappy.

Many were were dissatisfied to see that Studio Pierrot prioritized McDonald’s over their favorite anime series which has been on a hiatus for quite some time. While some fans were disheartened by this news, others found this to be quite hilarious.

Netizens also stated that fans would rather watch the upcoming McDonald’s anime series instead of the Boruto series. Black Clover fans also jumped on this train. In fact, they said that had every reason to be sad since the anime has not released a new episode in almost 3 years.

Studio Pierrot’s involvement with the food industry giant has caused an inevitable delay in the production of the aforementioned anime series. While the McDonald’s anime project might not be as comprehensive as other long-running anime series, there is no doubt that this would delay the production substantially.

Final Thoughts

The animanga community at large is quite interested in seeing the outcome of a collaboration taking place between McDonald’s and Studio Pierrot. However, the Boruto and Black Clover fanbases aren’t happy since this will delay the production substantially. This could result in the respective anime series returning after a couple of months. In the worst-case scenario, the aforementioned anime titles could return after a year.

Fans are urged to keep a close eye on the shows’ official X pages to keep track of their announcements. However, fans will have to wait for a while before any announcements regarding the anime titles’ return are announced.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.