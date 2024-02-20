Mysterious McDonald's x Studio Pierrot anime collaboration announced

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant company post a video announcing a collaboration with Studio Pierrot. The roughly 15-second trailer flashes the date of Monday, February 26, 2024 in its final moments, suggesting that fans will receive more info on the collaboration on this date.

Outside of this, not much can be gleaned from the project in terms of what it will focus on or the format it will take. The trailer is produced in an anime-esque artstyle, which is undoubtedly Studio Pierrot’s main contribution to the collaboration. Furthermore, while some anime-like tropes, motifs, and references can be seen in the video, it seems to primarily function as an advertisement for McDonald’s.

For example, roughly half of the shots feature McDonald’s products or logo in some way, shape, or form, such as two characters eating the brands Chicken McNuggets, or a carton of french fries being filled. In any case, Studio Pierrot’s role in the collaboration should be fully unveiled by this time next week given the aforementioned date flashed at the end of the posted video.

Studio Pierrot x McDonald’s collaboration set to reveal more info on Monday, February 26, 2024

One possible clue as to the true nature of this McDonald’s and Studio Pierrot collaboration stems from a tagline in the video which reads “at participating McDonald’s for a limited time.” This suggests that some sort of physical merchandise will be launched alongside the collaboration, whether it be a new food item or something more akin to a collectible item or memorabilia.

Unfortunately, there’s not much more to be gleaned from what fans currently know of and have regarding the collaboration. While McDonald’s has done several anime collaborations in the past, these have typically been Japanese exclusive, and likewise posted to the company’s Japanese social media accounts. However, this promotion being posted to the general account for the company suggests it’ll be an internationally available collaboration.

Regardless of what the actual collaboration will be, it’s clear that a significant amount of work has gone into the project thus far. The video posted to the McDonald’s social media account features four distinctive character designs, and several different and dynamic shots which seemingly don’t reuse frames.

This also suggests that regardless of what the collaboration is, there is some element of it that involves a fully animated short or project. However, this is still speculative given the information available at the time of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.