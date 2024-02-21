McDonalds x Studio Pierrot collaboration set to feature manga and anime shorts, and more

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 saw the recently announced McDonalds and Studio Pierrot collaboration receive significant new information following its initial announcement on Tuesday, February 20. According to the latest information, the collaboration will see the ever-popular in-anime-series parody of the fast-food restaurant WcDonald’s brought to life in a strange merging of reality and fiction.

Starting on Monday, February 26, 2024, McDonald’s will be bringing WcDonald’s into more than 30 markets worldwide via their collaboration with Japanese illustrator Acky Bright and Studio Pierrot. The collaboration aims to create a “WcDonald’s universe,” featuring limited edition packaging, anime shorts, manga chapters, limited time food items, and more.

The McDonald’s and Studio Pierrot collaboration will also see a “multi-sensory dining experience” of WcDonald’s open in Los Angeles, California from Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, March 10, 2024. 360 projection mapping and immersive tabletops inspired by the four anime shorts will pair with a set menu of WcDonald’s menu, with WcDonald’s merchandise also being available for purchase. Reservations for the experience will open on February 28.

McDonald’s x Studio Pierrot collaboration brings the WcDonald’s anime parody restaurant to life in stellar fashion

As mentioned above, the major highlights of the McDonald’s and Studio Pierrot collaboration include the four anime shorts and corresponding manga chapters. Each of the four shorts will be released on each Monday over the next four weeks, and honor four of anime’s biggest genres in action, romance, mecha, and fantasy. The stories are described as follows and set to release on the following days:

February 26, “The Race to WcDonald’s”: A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald’s.

March 4, “Love from Across the Booth”: Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald’s Sauce and WcNuggets aren’t the only perfect pairing.

March 11, “WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000”: A team of WcDonald’s pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

March 18, “The Wisdom of the Sauce”: Three Women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it’s gone forever.

The anime shorts will each drop on the official WcDonald’s website, and will each come manga chapters drawn by Acky Bright as mentioned above. The anime shorts and manga are also accessible by scanning a QR code found on the WcDonald’s bag. It’s currently unclear exactly how long the collaboration will last, but it is emphasized that the project is a limited-time one.

In addition to the above offerings, there will also be a WcDonald’s Savory Chili sauce available for purchase and pairing with an order of 10-piece “WcNuggets,” which are just Chicken McNuggets rebranded. The Savory Chili sauce is a unique combination of ginger, garling, and soy sauce with a slight heat from chili flakes.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.