BMW Esports releases the first episode of “Heroes of Rivalry” manga featuring prominent League of Legends and Valorant stars

The esports division of the world-renowned German automobile company, BMW Esports, has just come out with the first episode of their Heroes of Rivalry manga, featuring prominent League of Legends and Valorant stars.

The Heroes of Rivalry undertaking enlists the help of popular artist Acky Bright to create a manga that will feature BMW Esports’s United in Rivalry partners. The partners for the initiative include Cloud 9, FNATIC, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, and T1.

It was also later announced that OG would also be joining them as the latest addition, and they too will be featured in the Heroes of Rivalry manga.

OG are primarily known for their DOTA 2 roster. They will be the only team in the partnership that do not focus primarily on League of Legends and Valorant.

When talking about the BMW Esports’s United in Rivalry partnership, JMR Luna, the CEO of OG Esports, said:

“I grew up with a poster of a BMW motorcycle on my wall… Many years later… being able to work with them, it’s a dream come true. BMW is a wonderful brand and company, and they entered Esports partnering with five of the biggest esports organizations in the world and it is an honor for us to be part of this prestigious group now. Once again thank you to our fans for continuing to believe and support us, and OG and BMW will now work hard to bring many more incredible moments to you all.”

BMW Esports releases the first episode of Heroes of Rivalry

The first episode of BMW Esports’ Heroes of Rivalry is out. The first chapter of the manga shows the animated caricature of the five partnered teams arriving at the BMW headquarters in Munich.

The teams are briefed by Dr. Eve Brenner, the chief engineer at BMW, who leads the players to an underground base where they are introduced to technological developments like mice and gaming chairs. She finally reveals the next generation of gear, which is the “neural link gaming experience.”

Valorant professional player for Cloud9 White, Annie "Annie" Roberts, is also seen in the underground lab testing out new gear.

Vice President of Brand Experience BMW, Stefan Ponikva also talked about the manga, saying:

“The superheroes in our manga not only develop great power in their adventure, but they also inspire the imagination of every single person. There is something magical about manga; it touches peoples’ hearts.”

“That is the crux of the matter. Manga follows our goal of wrapping brand messages in emotions – with great finesse for images, language, and symbols – and entertaining people. In pop culture like the esports scene, this is far more effective than another display ad. Through manga, we are communicating on the same wavelength with a target group that does not actually respond positively to advertising, and we are there, where they are – on their mobile devices.”

BMW Esports’ Heroes of Rivalry manga, featuring League of Legends players, will release a total of 8 volumes throughout the remainder of the year.