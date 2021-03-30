Cloud9 White dominate their way through Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Game Changers NA Series 1

VCT Game Changers Series 1 for the North American region went down as the biggest tournament hosted for females and other minority genders of the Valorant esports community.

Since the announcement of Game Changers in late February, it has been setting examples regarding the diversification in esports.

It was announced for the sole purpose of supplementing VCT's all-male counterpart for the competitive season by creating equal opportunities for women and other historically marginalized groups.

With the formation of several all-female rosters announced by established organizations in different esports, such as TSM Female, Cloud9 White, CLG Red, etc., the Valorant community was ready for the Game Changers.

With the grand finals being played out last night, Cloud9 White currently have topped the leaderboards and claimed the title as the victors of the Game Changers Series 1.

Valorant Game Changers Series 1 results and reward

The VCT NA Game Changers Series 1 features the usual double elimination bracket with all games being played as best-of-3 leading up to the grand finals, where two teams battle out to decide the victors in a best-of-5 bout.

The eight participating teams in this tournament that qualified through the open qualifers were-

Moon Raccoons Black

Cloud9 White

Counter Logic Gaming Red

Dignitas Female

TSM Female

Watch This

OWA OWA

Man, I Love Fwogs

C9 White, Dignitas, TSM F, and CLG Red among others, are the well-known powerhouses of the Valorant esports community. Except for TSM Female, everyone delivered their best and went up ahead from round 1 of the upper bracket matches.

TSM Female being dropped to the lower bracket in the first round and then getting kicked out of the tournament in just the second round was shocking to the community.

Among all of them, Cloud9 White dominated their way through every single opponent they faced, and without losing a single match in the tournament, powered their way to becoming the champion.

C9 White win your VCT Game Changers in complete dominant fashion. Not only undefeated throughout the entire event but do not drop a single map



Best female Valorant lineup in the game — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 28, 2021

Game Changers bracket (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

With the victory in the Game Changers Series 1, they secured a $20,000 prize money and recognition as the best all-female Valorant roster to exist.

Game Changers rewards (Screengrab from Liquipedia)

The whole Valorant community has been particularly ecstatic with this news and shows their appreciation for the team.

did they even drop a single map? pic.twitter.com/jRXbq7zxA3 — Mike (@MwmikeRL) March 28, 2021

Keiti might be the best female valorant player rn, she just got in there and completely changed the game for c9. — Lucas Garcia (@LucasGa67961811) March 28, 2021

Not only that but they are arguably in better shape than C9 Blue at the moment.



The future looks really bright for them. — mrehs (@goblinaaaa) March 28, 2021

By far the best one... And they still make 60% of their Kills of leg sprays — Hellicia / Kevin (JUC) (@Hellicia1) March 29, 2021