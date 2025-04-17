Latest V-Jump cover teases Boruto Two Blue Vortex getting closer than ever to its opening scene

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been shown on the cover of the most recent V-Jump issue, featuring Kawaki and the protagonist, giving the audience the possibility that the story is reaching the point of the opening scene. That is because Kawaki is seen wielding a chakra rod on the cover, which looks quite similar to the one in that opening scene when he faces Boruto.
From the moment that the Boruto Two Blue Vortex part began, there has been a lot of expectation for this moment to take place since it seems to highlight Konoha's downfall and Kawaki talking about the end of the shinobi age. Therefore, this sequence generates a lot of questions that the story, as of this writing, has yet to answer, which is probably one of the manga's biggest selling points thus far.
Recent V-Jump suggests that Boruto Two Blue Vortex is reaching the point of the opening scene
As was previously mentioned, the most recent issue of V-Jump magazine features Boruto and Kawaki on the cover, with the latter wielding the chakra rod he is seen using during the opening scene of the anime adaptation. That scene shows the two characters at a destroyed Konoha, with Kawaki stating that the age of shinobi has ended, and both begin a battle.
Boruto Two Blue Vortex has generated a lot of expectations in that regard because it generates a lot of questions regarding the destruction of Konoha, Kawaki's different look, and how the latter has reached a level where he could keep up with the protagonist. Furthermore, when coupled with the threats of the Shinju clones and the mysterious ambitions of Amado, the situation becomes all the more interesting.
Therefore, when viewing this illustration of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, there is no denying that it seems to suggest they are going to reach that point soon. However, that would provide even more questions regarding how Kawaki is going to get stronger and the eventual outcome of the destruction of Konoha.
The different plot points of Boruto Two Blue Vortex
There are several plot points that Boruto Two Blue Vortex needs to address in the near future, with Kawaki's strength and role in the story needing greater development. Furthermore, the effects of Omnipotence, the state of Naruto and Hinata, and even Code's ambitions needed to be developed, thus giving Ikemoto a lot of topics to deal with in the manga.
Moreover, the Shinju clones have proven to be characters in a constant state of growth, and their desires can vary greatly depending on what constitutes their creation. Therefore, someone like Jura can have a different role to play compared to others, with all of this leading to greater questions regarding that opening scene.
Final thoughts
The Boruto Two Blue Vortex appearances on the V-Jump cover have sparked many debates regarding whether the story is reaching the opening scene of the anime or not. However, there is no denying that the manga still has to deal with a lot of different plot points, so how close they are to that moment is anyone's guess.
