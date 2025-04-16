My Hero Academia season 8 new visual showcases Armored All Might in all his glory

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Studio BONES unveiled a new special visual for Armored All Might set to feature in My Hero Academia season 8. The new visual features Toshinori Yagi in the special support item suit he was seen donning in the seventh season's finale.

Ad

My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from July 2014 to August 2024. After releasing the anime's seventh season in Summer 2024, Studio BONES is set to release My Hero Academia season 8 in Fall 2025.

My Hero Academia season 8 unveils Armored All Might visual

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the My Hero Academia anime unveiled a special visual of Armored All Might for the series' final season.

As fans must remember, Toshinori Yagi debuted his armored suit in the seventh season's finale. With All For One charging toward Deku and Shigaraki, All Might waited for him in his path. He donned the suit and started fighting the villain with some help from Hercules.

Ad

Armored All Might as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via Studio BONES)

While Tsukauchi and others believed All Might was trying to sacrifice himself, hoping to gain some time for his student Izuku Midoriya, the hero never thought he was fighting a losing battle. All Might persistently fought the demon lord, forcing the villain to regress into his younger versions.

Ad

While the armored suit was damaged by the end of the episode, All Might did not back down and activated the Quirks possessed by Class 1A students to resume fighting the villain.

Armored All Might as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via Studio BONES)

Studio BONES released the new special visual for Armored All Might, showing fans how the support item should have looked on All Might ahead of My Hero Academia season 8.

Ad

In the special visual, Toshinori Yagi can be seen donning his armored suit. As seen in the previous season, the suit was mostly black, with some gold attachments on the headgear, arms, and knees. Most importantly, the armored suit had an opening in the mask around the mouth so Toshinori Yagi could show off his confidence using his smile. As for his pose, Armored All Might could be seen standing straight, forming a fist with his left hand.

Ad

My Hero Academia season 8 is set to broadcast every Saturday at 5:30 pm JST from October 2025.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More