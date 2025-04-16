To Your Eternity manga to end with volume 25

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Kodansha released the 24th volume of Yoshitoki Oima's To Your Eternity manga, which revealed that the series will end with the next volume, i.e., volume 25. However, the staff hasn't disclosed an exact release date for the 25th volume, nor the number of chapters that will be included.

The manga has released 199 chapters thus far. Notably, Yoshitoki Oima's To Your Eternity manga has been serialized on Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since November 9, 2016. The series has inspired an anime adaptation, with two seasons. The third season, which has been green-lit for production, will premiere in October 2025.

Yoshitoki Oima's To Your Eternity manga officially set to end with volume 25

Fushi, as seen in the cover of the manga's first volume (Image via Kodansha)

Yoshitioki Oima's To Your Eternity manga will end with volume 25, as confirmed by the 24th volume, released on April 16, 2025. However, the latest volume didn't reveal an exact release date for the next volume. Yet, based on the usual release pattern of the volumes, the final volume will likely be released in mid-September 2025. More information about the final volume's release date will be disclosed in the future.

Notably, To Your Eternity manga released the third installment of chapter 199 (The World of White 3) on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The penultimate volume features chapters 189 to 195. Therefore, the final volume will likely contain chapters 196-199, and a few more chapters. In other words, the final chapter's release is likely around the corner. That said, neither Kodansha nor Yoshitoki Oima has revealed the final chapter number.

To Your Eternity manga became an instant hit after its release in November 2016. The series's first arc ended in December 2019. Currently, the manga is in its third arc, which began in January 2023. Yoshitoki Oima's series received the Best Shonen Manga Award at the 43rd edition of Kodansha's Manga Awards in May 2019.

Furthermore, the manga has inspired an anime adaptation. The first installment aired 20 episodes from April 2021 to August 2021 under the production of Brain's Base Studio.

The series was then renewed for a sequel, which ran for 20 episodes from October 2022 to March 2023 under Studio Drive's production. The official staff hasn't yet mentioned the production studio for the third season, which will commence from October 2025.

To Your Eternity manga follows a unique story, centering on the concepts of death, life, reincarnation, and love. Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English, and it describes the plot as thus:

"A loney boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well..."

