To Your Eternity season 3 confirms October 2025 release with visual

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, the official staff unveiled a key visual and announced that To Your Eternity season 3 will premiere in October 2025 on the NHK General channel. However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed. The staff also announced that the series will continue the adaptation with the This World arc from the original manga series.

To Your Eternity season 3, also known as Fumetsu no Anata e season 3, is a sequel to the previous instalment, which aired 20 episodes from October 2022 to March 2023 for two cours. The series is based on the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima.

Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since November 2016, with 23 volumes published thus far. The 24th volume will be released on April 16, 2025.

To Your Eternity season 3 officially airs in October 2025 on NHK General network

According to the announcement, the third season will be broadcast on NHK General channel in Japan. In addition, Crunchyroll revealed on Thursday that it will stream the series in global regions.

The teaser visual for To Your Eternity season 3 shows the immortal protagonist, Fushi, standing in the middle of a city with glowing neon lights and buildings around him. The visual suggests that the narrative will be set in a new era - a complete shift from the previous seasons, which explored the transition from the ancient times to the Middle Ages.

In addition to Fushi, the To Your Eternity season 3 visual depicts a black haired boy and a junior high school girl gazing at the protagonist. Undoubtedly, the visual creates an anticipation among fans regarding the series' exact release, which will be revealed in the future.

Moreover, the anime's official website and X handle have shared a comment from the original mangaka, Yoshitoki Oima, regarding the To Your Eternity season 3. Oima's comment in Japanese, when translated into English, reads as follows:

"To everyone who has been following the first and second seasons, I apologize for keeping you waiting. As the original author, I was able to be more closely involved in the present world arc than ever before. I think the whole series was made with great care. Thank you to the director, staff, and cast. I'm looking forward to the broadcast."

Notably, the latest update from the official staff hasn't given details on the third season's cast and staff. Reiji Kawashima voiced Fushi, the series' protagonist, in the previous two installments. Therefore, the voice actor is likely to reprise his role.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 3?

Fushi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 3 will pick up the adaptation from The New World Arc (also known as This World Arc) from Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series. It's the first story arc of the series' Modern Era saga.

According to the manga, the narrative for this saga takes place around five centuries after the Renril Arc. The upcoming installment will show the immortal protagonist, Fushi, learning to adapt to the world driven by sophisticated modern technologies. As a result, he will encounter new friends and adversaries.

