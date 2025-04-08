Ponkotsu Fukiin to Skirt manga officially announces television anime adaptation

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 saw a new official website open to announce the television anime adaptation of mangaka Takuma Yokota’s Ponkotsu Fukiin to Skirt manga series. Fully titled Ponkotsu Fukiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi, the official website also revealed some staff and studio info regarding the television anime series.
What wasn’t shared was when the television anime adaptation of the Ponkotsu Fukiin to Skirt manga series was expected to be released. With not even a release year revealed, all fans know is that the series is eventually coming. However, fans can expect additional news in the coming months to begin clarifying this and narrow down when the anime will premiere.
Ponkotsu Fukiin to Skirt manga’s television anime adaptation to be animated by Zero-G studios
The Ponkotsu Fukiin to Skirt manga series is set to be directed by Daiji Iwanaga at Zero-G studios. Yo Himuro has been announced as the character designer for the series. As of this article’s writing, this is the only staff information revealed by the aforementioned new official website. Like the release information, fans can expect additional news on the anime’s staff and cast alike in the coming months.
The anime’s official website also revealed a key visual sharing the announcement news, featuring its two titular characters (the English title being Story of the Useless Public Morals Committeeman and the High School Girl With Inappropriate Skirt Length). The eponymous high school girl is seen holding a sign seemingly celebrating the announcement, with the titular public morals committeeman chasing after her in the background.
Original author and illustrator of the Ponkotsu Fukiin to Skirt manga Takuma Yokota also posted to their personal X (formerly Twitter) account to share and celebrate the news. Yokota’s words are simple and brief, sharing the excitement of the anime adaptation while also expressing shock that it isn’t a “lie” or “fantasy.” As of this article’s writing, Yokota has yet to share any sort of celebratory illustration or key visual regarding the announcement.
The manga’s story, as made evident by its lengthy title, centers on a high school boy from the public morals committee named Tougo Sakuradaimon. He’s described as seeming smart but being actually useless. The story also centers on his female counterpart Poemu Kohinata who seems like a problem child but is very capable in truth. While the story starts with the two at odds, their respective discovery of the aforementioned truths is the start of them getting closer.
Yokota’s romantic comedy manga series began serialization in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius in March 2019, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. The manga has been collected into 17 compilation volumes as of this article’s writing. The first 11 are available in physical formats, but the rest have been released only as ebooks.
Related links
- Suikoden 2 anime announced alongside new manga and more
- All You Need Is Kill anime announced for production
- Dead Account anime announced with visual