Dragon Ball Super fans agree they're "so lucky to have" Toyotaro after his latest Toriyama tribute

Dragon Ball Super recently released its latest manga volume, which included several small changes in the illustrations. Toyotaro also included a new piece celebrating Akira Toriyama's creations throughout the years, titled Toriyama's World Forever. This art amazed the vast majority of the fandom, with many fans claiming they were "so lucky to have" Toyotaro as the one in charge of the manga.

Since Akira Toriyama's passing on March 1, 2024, there have been many tributes to honor his immense legacy, with the Dragon Ball Super illustration being one of the most recent. It makes a lot of sense, given that Toyotaro worked under Toriyama's tutelage and had a personal relationship with him, making this moment even more poignant to many fans.

Dragon Ball Super fans celebrate recent Toyotaro illustration in honor of Toriyama

The newest Dragon Ball Super volume recently came out, covering the final chapters of the manga. This was coupled with Toyotaro's recent one-shot starring Goten and Trunks. The artist included an illustration of Akira Toriyama's multiple creations to honor his legacy. This, naturally, included Goku but also other protagonists of his series, such as Dr. Slump's Arale and Sandland's Beelzebub, among many more.

It is common knowledge in the anime and manga community that the legendary mangaka passed away on March 1, 2024, around the time this volume's content was being released, so Toyotaro took the time to deliver this illustration. Many fans have taken this to heart since it shows the mangaka's respect and admiration for Toriyama, which he also mentions in the volume.

While the franchise's future is somewhat clouded at the moment because of the legal disputes surrounding its rights, it seems that Toyotaro will continue at the helm of the manga's direction. The Goten and Trunks one-shot, which came out two months ago, was well-received by the fandom and shows that there is belief that he can carry on Toriyama's legacy.

More reactions online

The content of Dragon Ball Super manga volume 24 also highlights a few words from Toyotaro, who says that the story is going to continue. Many fans were concerned that the legal dispute would end up canceling the manga, but that doesn't seem to be the case, which is interesting to see since there are a few open plot points in the story at the moment.

Many fans are intrigued by Black Freezer and how Goku and his friends will deal with him. Furthermore, the story provides a background for the transformations of Piccolo and Gohan, develops Broly's character, and continues to expand the series' world, which is something many fans want to see.

"Toyotaro is not just a DB fan he is hardcore Toriyama fan that why he's the successor," another fan said.

"The biggest fan of Toriyama now controls dragon ball. It couldn't have gone to anyone else," someone said.

"THIS is how you do a tribute to a beloved icon," another person said.

"I love that he drew more than the two characters Toriyama is more known for (Goku and Arale), characters related to Dragon Ball (Jaco and Neko Majin), or the guy from Sandland," someone else said.

Dragon Ball Super fans have been quite impressed by this illustration and have proven that they believe in Toyotaro's ability to carry on Toriyama's work.

