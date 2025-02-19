Dragon Ball Super chapter 104: Clean God inspires Trunks and Goten to become Saiyaman X

With the release of Dragon Ball Super chapter 104, the manga finally unveiled what happened before the prequel story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the manga revealed the movie's prequel that saw Trunks and Goten act as Saiyaman X, it never explained what inspired them to become heroes. This one-shot chapter finally revealed what inspired Trunks and Goten to do the same.

Ad

The previous manga chapter saw Goku and Broly fight Gohan Beast in one-on-one battles to test their strength. Following that, all Saiyans fought one another. Later, when the Saiyans return to Earth, Piccolo forces Goku to join him and Gohan to collect Pan after pre-school.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104: Gohan as Clean God rescues Trunks

Clean God as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104, titled The Birth of Saiyaman X, opened by depicting the Clean God television show. A new threat approached Earth as aliens planned to invade the planet, hoping to live in it. Given Earth was too clean for them, they decided to make it dirty by covering it with sludge. That's when Clean God arrived and used his Ultimate Aqua Wash to turn two alien soldiers good. They immediately started cleaning the mess they created.

Ad

Trending

Right after, the alien leader Dirty Mad instructed his underlings to hit Clean God with the Stink Cannon. The Stink Cannon not only stunk but also sapped away Clean God's strength and will to fight. The show ended with a special announcement as the conclusion to the story was set to be made into a live-action movie. Goten was excited about this movie while Trunks found the whole mask and pants thing too old school.

Ad

Trunks and Clean God as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 later saw Trunks's class go to the museum for a field trip. During this trip, the students saw statues of all the heroes who protected the planet through time. While some heroes were well-known, others' identities remained secret.

Ad

Later when the students were having their lunch in the quad, they found out that the Clean God movie's filming was taking place in front of the museum. Moments after the students started watching the filming, some thieves slipped in between them and disguised themselves as onlookers. The police arrived to arrest them. Unfortunately, one of them took Trunks hostage, forcing the Saiyan to use his powers to save the day. That's when Clean God arrived to rescue him.

Ad

Trunks and Goten as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 (Image via Shueisha)

Clean God fought against the thieves and started taking them down one after another. During this, he asked Trunks if he knew why heroes wore masks. While Trunks correctly guessed that the masks made them look cool, there was another reason. If the heroes were to reveal their identities in public, they would essentially threaten the lives of ones close to them. Hence, a mask wasn't meant to protect a hero's identity but the lives of those they loved.

Ad

Moments later, Clean God took down the final thief with some help from Trunks, saving the day. Trunks was truly inspired by Clean God and understood the meaning of a hero. That said, as per the movie creators, they never knew the actor could do all that.

Gohan as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 later saw Goten visiting Trunks at his home. Seeing Trunks play the Clean God game, Goten joined him. Moments later, Goten asked Trunks if they should do the superhero stuff for real. To Goten's surprise, Trunks was interested. Hence, the two designed their costumes and decided on the name Saiyaman X, which was coined from Gohan's superhero name The Great Saiyaman.

Ad

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 later switched its focus to the Satan House. Clean God visited Hercule Satan and removed his mask and disguise to reveal himself as Gohan. Gohan had replaced one of Satan's students to act as Clean God for the movie. He only chose to take down the thieves after he realized that Trunks was set to use his powers. The manga later saw both Gohan and Videl leave to pick up Pan from preschool.

Ad

Trunks and Goten as seen in Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 skipped several days to show a biker gang causing a ruckus on the streets. This biker gang was set to run over a child crossing the street, which is when a Clean God hoarding fell right in front of them to stop them from going further. Right after securing the child, Trunks and Goten unveiled their new avatars as Saiyaman X-1 and X-1.

Ad

Related Links

Why is Granolah so powerful in Dragon Ball Super? Explained

What happened to Grandpa Gohan in Dragon Ball? Explained

Dragon Ball's Cell Saga may have inspired Boruto, and the plot proves it

Why does Beast Gohan have red eyes in Dragon Ball? Explored

Dragon Ball's Room of Spirit and Time could exist in real life according to Japanese physicist

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback