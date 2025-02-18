Dragon Ball Super reveals Clean God's identity with chapter 104

With Dragon Ball Super set to release a new one-shot prequel chapter on Thursday, February 20, 2025, the manga's spoilers leaked out a few days before the official release. The alleged spoilers were supposed to reveal how Trunks and Goten became Saiyamen X-1 and X-2. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers not only revealed that but also Clean God's identity.

As revealed by Dragon Ball Super, the upcoming manga chapter is set to be a one-shot story set to depict the prequel to the prequel story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. As fans may remember, the manga depicted a prequel story to the movie. The one-shot is set to go beyond and provide a prequel to the prequel story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super one-shot spoilers unveil Gohan as Clean God

Sneak peek preview for Dragon Ball Super one-shot manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the sneak peek preview, the Dragon Ball Super one-shot chapter is set to open with Goten and Trunks watching Clean God on television. After a group of aliens invade Earth, they start filling it with sludge to make it much more habitable for them. That's when Clean God arrived and fought them. While some of the aliens complied with Clean God's instruction to clean their mess, a couple of aliens shot Clean God with a cannon. This attack not only stunk but also drained the hero's physical prowess.

The television show ended with a special announcement. The remainder of the story was set to be released in theaters as a live-action movie. While Goten was a fan of the series, Trunks was uncertain as he believed the mask and pants were too old school.

Goten and Trunks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super one-shot spoilers then switched to Trunks as his class visited the Hero's Gallery. Some of the statues in this gallery included Master Mutaito, Hercule Satan, and an anonymous statue depicting Son Goku.

Moments later, the chapter saw a criminal holding Trunks hostage. That's when Clean God arrived to save Trunks. He took down the criminal and left a lasting impression on Trunks. That said, onlookers were confused about whether the Clean God actor could move this way.

Son Gohan as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The alleged spoilers then switched to Goten arriving to meet Trunks at his home using Nimbus. Upon arriving, he realized Trunks had already become a Clean God fan, evident from him playing a "Clean God" video game. He wanted to become a superhero like Clean God and designed costumes for him and Goten. While he was unsure about their names, Trunks decided to coin their names based on Gohan's superhero name "The Great Saiyaman."

With that, Trunks decided he and Goten would be called Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-2. While Goten wasn't pleased with him being number 2, given that he was younger, he accepted Trunks' proposal. Following that, they arranged their superhero costumes from Capsule Corp.

Dragon Ball Super one-shot later switched to Clean God who arrived at the Satan House. Immediately after meeting Hercule Satan, he took his mask and disguise off to reveal his identity, and he was none other than Gohan. While the leaks haven't revealed why he was posing as the superhero, he was using a disguise and voice changer to keep his identity a secret. However, it was not just Satan, Videl also knew about this.

The alleged spoilers then switched to a biker gang causing a ruckus in the street. Just as they were set to hit a girl with their bike, a Clean God banner fell in front of them, keeping the girl from harm's way. The biker gang was confused over the events. That's when Trunks and Goten unveiled themselves as Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-2.

