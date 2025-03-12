10 best Dragon Ball DAIMA moments, ranked

The best Dragon Ball Daima moments are an interesting way of looking back at this series and what it delivered during its twenty-episode run. There is no denying that some people loved it and some people downright hated it, but it is also true that there are some moments that are truly marvelous.

Whether they are Goku's dynamic battles and cool moments or even some comedic scenes such as the final Third Evil Eye joke, the best Dragon Ball Daima moments can come in a lot of different forms. In that regard, these are ranked from the least good to the best ones, taking into account the value and even the visual impact, especially considering the high production values of this series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

The 10 best Dragon Ball DAIMA moments and why they are ranked that way

10. Goku vs. Tamagami Number Three

An underrated choice among the best Dragon Ball DAIMA moments (Image via Toei Animation).

The great thing about this battle, and what makes it one of the most underrated Dragon Ball Daima moments, is the fact that there was a healthy amount of build-up. From the very instant that the series began, it was established that the one wishing to get the Dragon Balls would have to defeat the three Tamagami guardians created by Neva, so there was a lot of anticipation.

In that regard, and looking back in hindsight now that the series has ended, Tamagami Number Three ends up as the best of the three guardians because of his charismatic and respectful personality. His clash with Goku is done with absolute respect and sportsmanship, to the point that the warrior gains admiration for the protagonist and attempts to master the Kamehameha.

Moreover, the battle itself is a visual spectacle, with a lot of close-range combat and Goku making great use of his Nyoibō. The use of the Super Saiyan forms is moderate and maximized, making it feel once again like a momentous occasion. It is definitely one of the best Dragon Ball Daima moments and one of its best battles.

9. The flashbacks of the original series in the first episode

Goku destroying Majin Buu in a Daima flashback (Image via Toei Animation).

It is worth pointing out that Toei Animation has done a very good job with the Dragon Ball movies in the last decade or so, but the Super anime was a very mixed bag, mostly due to the staff's lack of time and the schedule in an era that was weekly during most of the year. Therefore, after six years without a new anime, there were questions regarding whether this franchise could compete in a market with high-level animation such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Solo Leveling.

However, the first episode was one of the best Dragon Ball Daima moments, as it managed to deliver a small view of what a remake of the original series would look like with top-class animation. It featured some of the best moments of the Buu saga, such as Mystic Gohan, Majin Vegeta, or Goku's Genkidama against Majin Buu in stellar animation while staying faithful to Akira Toriyama's art in the original manga.

There is no denying that these flashbacks gave the fandom a taste of what the original series would look like in the modern day, which is something that is bound to be a possibility at some point in the future.

8. Goku vs. Glorio

One of the most interesting Dragon Ball Daima moments (Image via Toei Animation).

The relationship between Glorio and Goku alone could rank as one of the highlights of the series, but their fight is one of the most underrated Dragon Ball Daima moments because it turns a rather comical and absurd situation into something cool and memorable. A petty argument between the two characters regarding who is stronger leads into a battle while they ignore the Minotaur, who seemed like a threat at first, which is classic Toriyama humor.

The battle allowed the audience to witness more of Glorio's fighting style and his lightning-based magic while also giving Goku the chance to shine and show off his martial arts mastery. This episode even led to some debates online regarding how Daima was depicting Goku's serious and skillful nature as a fighter a lot better than what Super did years ago.

It was a fun battle and also a significant moment for these two characters, whose relationship would end up being one of the highlights of the series.

7. The final Third Evil Eye joke

One of the funniest Dragon Ball Daima moments (Image via Toei Animation).

Most people who have read Akira Toriyama's work beyond just Dragon Ball would know that the legendary mangaka never treated anything as sacred. He was, at heart, a comedy writer, and this was shown during the credit scenes of this series, with the joke of the Third Evil Eye becoming one of the best Dragon Ball Daima moments by far.

Basically, after the dust settled and the main party was heading back home, Goku asked Glorio to stop by the shop in the Third Demon Realm where they got the healing bugs. It was there that Panzy found out there were two more Third Evil Eyes, accumulating dust, and the show owner revealed that those things were for sale.

When considering that the Third Evil Eye was the party's main problem during the final arc, it is classic Toriyama humor to have it be something that can be bought in a convenience store. It is something that only an author of his style could come up with and makes his departure even sadder.

6. Goku calls Glorio by his name

Goku calling Glorio by his name is one of the most underrated Dragon Ball Daima moments (Image via Toei Animation).

This scene, in a way, combines the two previous moments since it represents the conclusion of Goku's friendship with Glorio and also serves as a payoff for a running gag in the series. Once Glorio decides to betray Dr. Arinsu and wishes for the heroes to return to their adult forms, the protagonist calls him by his name after spending the entire series getting it wrong.

It was a running joke that was quite funny and also created a theory that Goku was doing it on purpose to annoy Glorio because he didn't fully trust him. Be that as it may, seeing him call him by his name was a nice moment, especially after the demon saved the day by giving them back their adult forms.

5. Vegeta turns into Super Saiyan 3 for the first time

One of the most surprising Dragon Ball Daima moments (Image via Toei Animation).

The idea of Vegeta turning into Super Saiyan 3 was something that the vast majority of the fandom wanted to see in the canon material or something close to that, so it was a slam dunk by this series. Seeing the Saiyan Prince transform into this state was one of the best Dragon Ball Daima moments and one that broke the internet for a long time.

While there is an argument to be made that Vegeta's adult version of this transformation against Gomah had a superior visual impact, the moment he did it as a child for the first time against Tamagami Number Two was the real surprise. Moreover, it came with the added bonus of the prince winning the battle, which is always nice to see.

As a fun fact, this transformation also led to a lot of memes in Latin America, where the franchise is massively popular, regarding how Vegeta chose to "save energy" against Beerus in the Battle of Gods film. That is because Daima, if canon, takes place before Super, so he could have tapped into this transformation during his fit of rage since the God of Destruction slapped Bulma, but the claim is that this form wastes a lot of energy.

4. Goku turns into Super Saiyan 4 for the first time in Daima

One of the most talked-about Dragon Ball Daima moments (Image via Toei Animation).

There is no denying that, for better or worse, this is going to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Dragon Ball Daima for the sheer fact that no one saw it coming. Granted, some fans came up with the theory that Super Saiyan 4 could be a possibility, but very few really thought that Toei Animation and Toriyama would go through with this, proving everyone wrong.

Be that as it may, the sequence ranks as one of the best Dragon Ball Daima moments because of the shock factor and the display of power at first. There is no denying that the adult form would end up making a much stronger impact, but the first seeing it in Daima was something that surprised everyone who was watching.

Moreover, this also fits with a recent interview with Akio Iyoku, the president of Capsule Corporation and Toriyama's long-time associate, that Daima was "Toriyama's GT," with this series aimed at those who grew up with that non-canon sequel and their children.

3. Vegeta’s bath joke with Bulma

Definitely one of the funniest Dragon Ball Daima moments (Image via Toei Animation).

The relationship between Vegeta and Bulma has always been a beloved element of the Dragon Ball franchise, with the films, series, and manga in the modern era always giving them some funny or truly tender moments together. In that regard, one of the most memorable Dragon Ball Daima moments, and one of the funniest, was shared between these two characters.

As Vegeta was fighting Gomah, Goku and Piccolo came up with a plan to remove the Third Evil Eye from the villain's forehead, but the Saiyan Prince didn't want to hand over the battle to them. Therefore, Bulma steps in and tells him that if he doesn't allow them to fight, she is not going to bathe with him again, with Vegeta automatically accepting and letting them execute their plan.

It is one of the funniest Dragon Ball Daima moments and also broke the internet, with the fandom making a lot of jokes and fan art regarding their relationship. It also serves to highlight Vegeta's character development as he prioritizes his intimacy with his wife over stubborn pride.

2. Goku’s Kamehameha against Gomah

Super Saiyan 4 Goku doing the Kamehameha (Image via Toei Animation).

The entire display of power made by adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku could rank as one of the best Dragon Ball Daima moments, but his Kamehameha was truly exceptional and deserves to be singled out. It is not only by far the best attack in this anime, but one of the best Kamehamehas in the entire franchise.

From the patient execution, the build-up, and the display of power, shaking the three Demon Realms and breaking their bridges as he carves a hole in Gomah's stomach, it is one of Goku's coolest moments, and that is saying a lot considering his track record. It was a scene dedicated to the fans and Toei Animation's staff delivering a home run this time.

1. Goku going through his transformations

The most memorable among Dragon Ball Daima moments (Image via Toei Animation).

Without a doubt, the best among Dragon Ball Daima moments because it is a combination of a reference to the original series and a spectacular display of animation and sheer cool factor. As Goku shows his different Super Saiyan transformations as an adult to Gomah, he begins to turn into his fourth form, much to the shock of everyone.

This was a clear nod to his first Super Saiyan 3 transformation against Majin Buu, which is why a lot of fans assumed he was going to stop there. But his transformation into Super Saiyan 4 is arguably the best animation Toei has ever offered with this franchise, including the original anime, and should definitely rank at the top of the memorable Dragon Ball Daima moments.

Final thoughts

The best Dragon Ball Daima moments are always going to be a divisive topic when considering its legacy as the last story Akira Toriyama ever wrote and some creative decisions that were made. However, if someone has enjoyed this series, these moments are going to have a lot of weight for a variety of reasons.

