Dragon Ball Daima finale leaves fans split saying they loved the series, but "did NOT love the ending"

Dragon Ball Daima recently concluded, and while the reception of the series has been generally positive, there have been several comments from some fans stating they "did NOT love the ending." That was mostly due to some creative decisions made in the final battle to defeat King Gomah and how the entirety of this story fits in the overall canon of the franchise.

Some of the criticism involves Vegeta not getting the Super Saiyan 4 form transformation after Goku did, not using the fusion bugs that were set up, and overall not making any solid explanations of how this fits with the Super storyline.

How canon Dragon Ball Daima is has been a major topic of discussion in the community. It also sparks some debates regarding its quality because some elements contradict what has been established in the main continuity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Dragon Ball Daima ending divides the fandom

While Daima has had a generally positive reception, there has been criticism regarding its ending and some decisions made there. One of the most prevalent was how Goku managed to obtain Super Saiyan 4, and Vegeta didn't. Some fans felt it was the perfect moment for the latter to get it, especially considering that this series was partially an Akira Toriyama love letter to the generation who grew up with GT.

Another criticism was how the story never used the fusion bugs teased earlier in the series. Fans were eager to see the two main characters merge once again, whether it was for Gogeta, Vegito, or a new third individual. Fans, in general, have enjoyed Super Saiyan 4 but feel that the fusion bugs would have been a more logical way to defeat Gomah without resorting to an element that caused major continuity problems.

The biggest criticism, though, is how this story fits in the franchise canon since Goku's new transformation and Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 builds a problem because they didn't use these power-ups against Beerus in Battle of Gods. The canon value of Daima has not been confirmed thus far, so this criticism depends on that factor.

More reactions online

There is also the fact that, according to some fans, Dragon Ball Daima needed one more episode or two to tie up the story better, with some feeling that the conclusion was a bit rushed. Goku and his friends managed to defeat Gomah, saw the structure of the Demon Realm leadership being revamped, and left in an episode about twenty minutes long, which rubbed fans the wrong way.

Overall, most of the issues stem from continuity problems. While there is a growing possibility that it could take place as an alternate timeline, some fans feel that this being written by Akira Toriyama means that it is canon. However, when considering the legal issues regarding the rights of the franchise after the legendary mangaka's passing, it is difficult to determine where Daima is at the moment.

"I have the exact same problems you have I also did not like how Vegeta didn't get SSJ4 and didn't like that there was no fusion I enjoyed the series overall, but the ending was very underwhelming," someone said.

"I feel like they really needed 1-2 more episodes to tie the loose ends," another person said.

"daimas gotta be a separate continuity at this point... not only does goku imply he has ssj4, but they also imply dende will tell the namekians to go back to the demon realm, which would contradict the manga arc," someone else said.

The future of Dragon Ball Daima in the overarching franchise is yet to be determined, which is something that Toei Animation and Shueisha might deal with in the coming projects.

