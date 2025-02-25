Dragon Ball fans dub adult SSJ4 Goku "THE DEFINITION OF AURA" after latest Daima episode

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 marked a pivotal moment for the franchise, as audiences witnessed adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku for the first time in the canon storyline. It was a truly unforgettable experience for fans, with Toei Animation delivering world-class animation, prompting viewers to call the protagonist "THE DEFINITION OF AURA."

Goku has had his fair share of iconic scenes throughout his legendary run as the Dragon Ball protagonist. This moment will undoubtedly be remembered in history, showcasing his four most significant Super Saiyan transformations in an epic fashion. Furthermore, it highlights the franchise's immense potential to captivate audiences around the globe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and reflects the author's opinion.

Dragon Ball fans were left in awe with Goku's Super Saiyan 4 transformation in Daima

In episode 19, as the protagonists confronted King Gomah, Glorio wished for the cast to return to their adult forms. Goku decided to buy Piccolo time so he could take the Third Evil Eye away from the villain. At that moment, the protagonist unleashed his three Super Saiyan transformations and then broke the internet with his iconic fourth form, now as an adult.

There is no denying that a segment of the fandom has expressed doubts regarding this form's inclusion in the franchise's canon chronology, but it is also true that Toei Animation was firing on all cylinders with the animation of this moment. Additionally, the drawing style has garnered high praise, with many fans believing it is perfectly suited for the franchise.

When it came to the moment itself, it was another stellar scene in Goku's repertoire, showcasing the power and charisma that have made him the most iconic anime and manga protagonist of all time. This is why so many fans feel this scene was worthy of the franchise's status and gave Daima a much-needed boost of energy for the grand finale.

While Dragon Ball Daima has sparked division within the community, the last few episodes have earned significant praise from the fandom. Whether it's Vegeta's adult Super Saiyan 3 moment and his comedic scene with Bulma, Glorio's resolution, or Goku's now-memorable transformation, episode 19 has been a tremendous success for this series.

Furthermore, a recent interview with Capsule Corporation president Akio Iyoku confirmed that this project is essentially author Akira Toriyama's take on GT, with Super Saiyan 4 serving as a notable moment of fanservice. According to Iyoku, this moment was supposed to be a love letter to fans who grew up watching that non-canon sequel and to their children.

"Bro was transforming so hard, he needed to take his shirt off," someone said.

"Anyone else seeing an ultra instinct aura in that moment where he paused? Looks like ssj3 UI," another person said.

"I gotta he honest, I've hated on Daima all series, but the entire Transformation(from 1-4) felt like them saying 'Hey Sung Jinwoo, THIS is how you farm aura.' It was so dope," someone else said.

Overall, it is widely seen as one of the finest moments in Dragon Ball and is likely to become even more iconic in the years ahead.

