Dragon Ball fans lose it as Akio Iyoku's latest interview confirms "Daima is literally Toriyama's GT"

Dragon Ball fans have been discussing Akio Iyoku's recent interview in which he states that the new Daima anime is author Akira Toriyama's GT and, in a way, a love letter to fans who grew up watching that series. The president of Capsule Corporation Tokyo has been a major creative force in the franchise for decades and one of Toriyama's most trusted colleagues, making this statement all the more significant.

There is no denying that both GT and Daima are quite divisive within the Dragon Ball community, with supporters and detractors for each series. However, this interview provided greater context for the creation of Daima and the mindset of the people involved, which makes some decisions more logical in the grand scheme of things.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

Dragon Ball fans are divided over the recent confirmation that Daima was made for the "GT generation"

As mentioned, Akio Iyoku has been a significant colleague of author Akira Toriyama for decades. He was first with Shueisha but now, he is with Capsule Corporation Tokyo, giving him considerable influence over the franchise's direction. His recent interview confirmed several details about the series' future, including the fact that Daima was intended for adults who grew up watching GT.

Many comments online say that Daima is a spiritual reboot of GT ever since it was announced that Goku and his friends would be turned into kids, mirroring what the protagonist experienced in the 90s non-canon anime sequel. The party featuring Goku, Glorio, and Panzy has also been heavily compared to the one the protagonist had with his granddaughter Pan and Trunks in GT.

Some fans of this new series view it as a disappointment, arguing that GT was already a divisive product to begin with, while others appreciate the nod that Toriyama has given to that story, even though he was never involved in it. If anything, Iyoku's statement confirms that GT remains on the minds of those creating new Dragon Ball content.

Akira Toriyama's original manga ran from the mid-80s to the mid-90s, and it was one of the most successful runs in the medium's history. However, after that, each new product received mixed reactions. Whether it's GT, Super, Heroes, or Daima, every new series—and, to some extent, the new canon movies—has received divisive opinions, even when they are sourced from the manga.

These series have also received praise for specific aspects, such as GT's Super Saiyan 4, the Baby arc, and the ending; Super's Ultra Instinct and the Tournament of Power arc in the anime; and the high-quality animation and lore of Daima.

However, the majority of the fandom has not fully accepted any of these projects, which is why this Iyoku interview has generated significant buzz in the community.

"I'm never gonna let up. Peeps is never gonna hear the end of this because I've been telling these dweebs forever that Daima is Toriyama's love letter to GT. And for YEARS that Toriyama never hated GT. Why? BECAUSE GOKU BEING TURNED INTO A KID IS AN INTERESTING PREMISE," one said.

"'Daima isn't Gt' post didn't aged well," someone else said.

"this really shows the difference in how dragon ball GT is viewed in jpn compared to everywhere else that they willingly wanted to do it again this also probably explains why i enjoy daima so much lol," another person said.

This interview has provided more context about author Akira Toriyama's vision for creating Daima and also, in a way, illustrates the canon making a connection of sorts with GT.

