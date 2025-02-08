Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 gives Goku's Super Saiyan 3 the justice it deserved 

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 has been the topic of conversation among members of the anime and manga community. Fans have praised this installation of the anime series for its animation quality. Toei Animation has struggled to put out good content for Dragon Ball fans.

Netizens still remember the poor animation seen during the earlier parts of Dragon Ball Super. Since then, viewers have been craving top-tier fight sequences and it seems like they finally have been treated to it.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 featured plenty of entertaining elements. However, there was one aspect in particular that fans couldn’t stop talking about—Goku’s transformation. The Super Saiyan transformation isn’t new; it has been shown on several occasions. However, the execution was near perfection, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinions.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17: Reparations for the atrocity that Dragon Ball Super committed

Expand Tweet

The reason why fans are talking about Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 is because of Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation. The signature waist-length hair and a golden aura are some of the most distinct characteristics. The studio nailed the animation and fans were delighted.

Dragon Ball Super episode 5 will forever live in the heads of fans. The scene involving Goku and Beerus was so poorly animated, that it looked like a fan-animated project. Goku didn’t even look like himself in that episode.

That being said, Daima has done a phenomenal job with the SSJ3 (Super Saiyan 3) transformation. Netizens gathered in numbers and took to social media platforms to express their love for the episode. The team at Toei Animation has treated this project with utmost love. From a writer’s perspective, the story could use some improvements. That being said, credit needs to be given where it’s due and netizens are doing just that.

Fans react to Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 and Goku’s SSJ3 transformation

Expand Tweet

"Daima is repairing the damages that super did to SSJ3," said one fan.

"Best Daima episode so far," said another.

It's clear that the fanbase approves of the work that Toei Animation has put in. Not only do they appreciate the work, but they also realize what a massive step-up this has been since the Dragon Ball Super days. The transformation is known for its particle effects. Despite its abundant presence, the animation was quite clean and pleasing to the eye. The execution was perfect in the latest episode.

Expand Tweet

"It's crazy, I've always said Super Saiyan 3's design is hideous from day 1! But for some reason it just works with the kid versions of Goku & Vegeta," said one fan.

"this the real ssj3," said another.

The SSJ3 transformation hasn't always resonated with 100% of the fanbase. However, even the ones who didn't like the transformation's design loved the way Daima executed it. The design elements work with Goku's child-like appearance. Other netizens chimed in and agreed with the netizen who pointed that out.

Conclusion

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 was incredibly entertaining to watch. Seeing Goku's SSJ3 transformation brought back fond memories from when it was first introduced. Fans are happy that the animation studio is doing justice to the IP and not smearing Akira Toriyama's legacy. Fans genuinely hope that this is a turning point and hope to see similar content in the near future.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback