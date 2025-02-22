SSJ4 Goku's reappearance in Dragon Ball Daima spells doom for GT's legacy

Dragon Ball Daima broke the internet last Friday when episode 18 made SSJ4 Goku canon in the franchise, much to the fanfare of most of the fandom. While this moment has been celebrated by fans, there is also a general worry that this decision made GT more irrelevant in the long run.

GT has always been non-canon in the franchise, but the appeal of this transformation was enormous, to the point that there is concern that Dragon Ball Daima has removed any real interest in watching that anime again. However, there are other reasons to watch the series, especially considering the franchise's growth into a multimedia titan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda.

SSJ4 Goku in Dragon Ball Daima might have hurt GT's rewatch value in the long run

Once Goku reached that transformation in episode 18 of Daima when fighting King Gomah, it goes without saying that moment broke the internet. A lot of fans have been quite pleased to see such an iconic and beloved transformation in the franchise's canon, but this has led to discussions regarding the value of GT now that this transformation is no longer exclusive to that story.

When considering that GT is non-canon and one of its greatest reasons to watch it, the Super Saiyan 4 transformation, has been taken to Daima, there is a very good chance that newcomers might not be very interested in watching it. However, there is a counterargument that is quite valid, which is connected to the franchise turning into a multimedia empire with Toei Animation.

The series now has several projects and products, with the current Super movies, anime, and manga not truly following the same events and what constitutes canon, meaning that it focuses on telling different stories. Therefore, there is an appeal in watching GT since it features a very unique moment in time for the series and its main cast.

More reactions online

There have been a lot of debates throughout the years regarding the likes of GT, Super, and now Dragon Ball Daima has been included as well, with fans debating which one is better. This includes elements such as the characterizations of Goku, Vegeta, and so on, the animation, the villains, and overall which sequel understands the series the most.

All of this plays a big role in these discussions, but GT, as mentioned earlier, offers a unique glimpse of the story's future. While non-canon, this product offers a possible definitive ending for Goku and his friends, the idea of the Dragon Balls being corrupted, a very popular concept connected to Saiyan lore like Baby, and other concepts that perhaps weren't executed well but have a lot of potential.

"The new DBS movie didn't make people forget about Broly1 or Fusion Reborn lol don't be absurd Not to mention that GT's SSJ4 is still better than Daima's," someone said.

"Real Dragonball fans will check out everything Dragonball has to offer and when they get to GT, there will be plenty to enjoy. Music from both Japan & Funimation Mark Menza OST, a great nod to OG in the Black Star Dragonballs, Baby, Super 17, and finally when Shadow Dragons show," another person said.

"Did y’all watch GT to see SSJ4 and for no other reason? At that point just look at photos on google," someone else said.

Dragon Ball Daima definitely removed GT's exclusivity regarding SSJ4 Goku, but there is no denying that there are other reasons to watch that series.

