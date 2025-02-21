Dragon Ball Daima episode 19: Glorio betrays Arinsu as Goku brings back his strongest Dragon Ball GT transformation

With the release of Dragon Ball Daima episode 19, the anime finally revealed who Glorio betrayed with his wish to Porunga. With Goku and Co returning to normal, they chose to fight Gomah in one-on-one battles. However, it was only later that Arinsu informed them about the Third Eye's weakness.

The previous episode saw Son Goku transform into Super Saiyan 3 to fight Gomah. Just as it seemed like he was about to be defeated, Neva unlocked his powers, helping him attain a new form. The anime later saw Glorio summon Porunga using the Demon Realm Dragon Balls. However, the anime did not reveal who he betrayed.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19: Goku and Co turn back into adults

Arinsu as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19, titled Betrayal, opened from where the previous episode ended as Arinsu patiently waited for Porunga to make her strong. Moments later, it was revealed that Glorio had wished for Goku and his friends to be turned back into adults. Upon returning to normal, Goku proposed that they fight Gomah in one-on-one battles rather than as a team. Vegeta grasped this opportunity as he was next in line to fight.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 then shifted its focus to Arinsu and Glorio. Arinsu questioned Glorio's actions, asking him whether he had forgotten her kindness in saving him from the Third Demon Realm. While Glorio was grateful, he believed turning Goku and his friends back into adults was the right move. Arinsu was lenient with Glorio and fired him with no further action.

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 (Image via Toei Animation)

As for Vegeta, he started fighting King Gomah. While Vegeta was much stronger than when he was in his child form, Gomah's strength forced him to turn into a Super Saiyan 3. While the transformation was effective against the Supreme Demon King, no matter how many times, Vegeta defeated him, the Evil Third Eye helped Gomah return to battle.

Elsewhere, around the same time, Glorio was doubtful whether he could stand next to Goku and his friends. However, they openly welcomed him after his wish gave them a fighting chance against Gomah.

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 then switched back to the fight between Vegeta and Gomah. As it dragged on, Goku and Piccolo started wondering if they should help Vegeta. Around the same time, Arinsu had Majin Kuu bring her a book. The book revealed that the Evil Third Eye could be separated from Gomah if he were to be struck behind his head thrice in a row. Given the circumstances, Arinsu conveyed this crucial information to Goku and others.

With a plan in place, Goku and Piccolo finally decided to join the fight. However, they weren't sure how they would convince Vegeta to back off. That's when Bulma stepped up. She threatened him that if he were to keep fighting, she would stop taking baths with him. Surprisingly, Vegeta complied instantly, allowing Son Goku to fight instead.

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 (Image via Toei Animation)

Right after Goku entered the fight, he showed Gomah all of his transformations. This moment seemed very similar to the one seen in Dragon Ball Z where Goku showcased all of his transformations to Majin Buu and Babidi to win some time for Trunks to go collect the Dragon Radar from his home. Surprisingly, Son Goku did not stop with Super Saiyan 3 but went further to turn into his newly-attained Super Saiyan 4 form, which now looked even more familiar to the one seen in Dragon Ball GT.

