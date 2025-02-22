Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 review: The biggest visual spectacle in the franchise's history

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 aired on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This episode features the cast returning to their adult forms, thanks to Glorio's wish to Polunga. The anime also sees Vegeta dominating King Gomah, with Goku stepping in to end this conflict, giving a memorable display of his different transformations.

This Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 review analyzes the anime’s storyline, production quality, casting choices, and other elements. This article will review the series' progression and conclude whether it does justice to the legacy of author Akira Toriyama and the franchise or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and reflects the author’s opinions.

Reviewing Dragon Ball Daima episode 19

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19: A brief synopsis

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 starts with Glorio wishing the main cast to return to their adult forms, with Vegeta then stepping in and dominating Gomah with his Super Saiyan 3 transformation. Meanwhile, Dr. Arinsu fires Glorio and he returns to the fold, being embraced by Panzy and Goku finally calling him by his name.

The next part of Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 depicts Vegeta defeating Gomah multiple times but the Third Evil Eye regenerates him. Piccolo and Goku devise a plan after Arinsu tells them that the aforementioned Eye can be removed by hitting the user three times on the back of the head. Bulma has to step up and convince Vegeta to accept help in a comedic scene. Goku then focuses on distracting Gomah.

This is the biggest highlight of the episode as Goku begins to power up through his multiple Super Saiyan transformations and then goes one step further and turns into his new Super Saiyan 4 form, ending the installment with a cliffhanger.

Narrative review of Dragon Ball Daima episode 19: The franchise's most visually impressive episode

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku powering up (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 surpasses the previous installment, which was already legendary in its own right. First, the latest episode brings a massive depiction of Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 transformation as an adult, and then, Goku gives a now-iconic display of power. It is what the fandom have been wanting to see for a while and it has been delivered with momentum, and an epic feel.

When it comes to the rest of the episode, Toei Animation has delivered a stellar combination of animation and direction, exemplified by Vegeta's fight with Gomah. Moments such as Glorio's talk with Arinsu and reunion with Panzy and Goku serve as a payoff for the entire story as well as Bulma's comical discussion with Vegeta.

The episode also fully concludes several subplots in one swing, such as returning to their adult forms, Glorio's betrayal, and Arinsu accepting that they need to work together to stop Gomah. Everything flows quite well and the installment delivers on all fronts.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19: Reviewing the production, animation, soundtracks, and voice acting

Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

The voice actors continue to deliver high-quality performances, as shown throughout the interactions. But Masako Nozawa's performance when Goku transforms deserves major recognition, especially given she is doing this at 88 years of age. It is the highlight of the episode as far as voice acting goes.

Toei Animation and the franchise brings a combination of movement, visual spectacle, and art that does justice to the history of Dragon Ball. Goku's transformation is probably one of the most memorable moments in the entirety of Daima because of its context and incredible animation.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 has resolved three major plot points in the series: Glorio's betrayal arc, Dr. Arinsu's role as an antagonist, and the heroes returning to their adult forms. Moreover, it features arguably the franchise's best-ever animation, delivering a moment for the ages in Goku's series of transformations.

