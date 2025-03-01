Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 review: A satisfactory end overshadows lingering issues

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 aired on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The final episode of author Akira Toriyama's last story had adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku dominate his fight against Gomah and Majin Kuu saving the day by removing the Third Evil Eye, with the aftermath dealing with the new structure of the Demon Realm.

This Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 review analyzes the anime’s storyline, production quality, casting choices, and other elements. It shall also review the series' progression and conclude whether it does justice to the legacy of author Akira Toriyama and the franchise or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and reflects the author’s opinions.

Reviewing Dragon Ball Daima episode 20

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: A brief synopsis

Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 starts with adult Super Saiyan Goku clashing with Gomah in the final battle, with the protagonist getting the upper hand quite easily. The battle reaches a point where Goku even goes as far as delivering a masterful Kamehameha that breaks the barriers between the three realms and almost kills his enemy.

The next part of Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 highlights that, despite his new Super Saiyan 4 form, Goku cannot kill Gomah because of the Third Evil Eye, with Piccolo failing in his attempt to remove it. It is Majin Kuu who manages to take it off at the eleventh hour, much to the surprise of everyone else.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 then confirms the aftermath of the story, with Marba and Dr. Arinsu sealing Gomah and Degesu in a bottle. Since Kuu defeated Gomah, he became the new ruler of the Demon Realm and chose Arinsu, Duu, Neva, Glorio, and King Kadan as his ministries. Goku and Vegeta also have a conversation that reveals that the protagonist always had Super Saiyan 4. The ending highlights how a store owner was selling the Third Evil Eye as well.

Narrative review of Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: A solid conclusion for a series with ups and downs

The main party leaving the Demon Realm (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 was a satisfying conclusion for this series, with the installment delivering a great battle and ending the most important plot points in a way that feels logical. Moreover, some of the key moments, such as Majin Kuu saving the day or the twist of the Third Evil Eye, are perfect examples of author Akira Toriyama's writing style.

There is also the fact that Toei Animation managed to capitalize on Goku's Super Saiyan 4 form, delivering moments that will be remembered for a long time. Perhaps the biggest grievances are not related to the episode itself but rather to the inconsistencies regarding the franchise's canon, although that is more of a general issue with the series.

The episode also fully concludes the arcs of several of the new characters, with Majin Kuu, Arinsu, Glorio, Neva, and Panzy having warmed up to the audience for the most part and ending in a way that feels consistent with what was introduced. This makes the audience feel the weight of the adventure the party went through, which was probably the angle the creative team was aiming for.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: Reviewing the production, animation, soundtracks, and voice acting

Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku using the Kamehameha (Image via Toei Animation).

As mentioned throughout this series of reviews, the delivery of the voice actors has been of the highest caliber, especially when it comes to the contrast between the new ones and the more seasoned ones. Masako Nozawa continues to be one of the greatest voice actors in Japanese animation and her performance as adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku was both great and fitting given the context.

There is no denying that the animation in this episode maintained the high quality of the previous ones, and the decisive Kamehameha will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in the franchise's history. It was a joy to see, and the fluid movement during Gomah and Goku's fight also deserves a lot of props.

Perhaps the only disappointing element in this area is the fact that the soundtrack left a bit to be desired in Dragon Ball Daima episode 20. This franchise has become known for many things and one of them is the music, which was sorely lacking in this final battle, although it did work in the aftermath of the conflict.

Final thoughts

The cast at the end of the episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 was a satisfying conclusion in terms of completing the remaining plot lines and having a resolution that feels fitting when considering Akira Toriyama's writing style. It is also a visual spectacle, delivering one more memorable moment in Goku's gallery and an ending that feels consistent with what the series has offered thus far.

