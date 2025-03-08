Ukiyo-e style SSJ4 Goku vs Gomah fanart is what Dragon Ball fans were "waiting to see cooked"

Dragon Ball recently ended the Daima anime, and the SSJ4 Goku vs. Gomah battle has gone viral across the internet, with fans doing a lot of artwork to celebrate this moment. In fact, there is an X user named @Justin96636 who has done multiple Ukiyo-e style illustrations of this series and made one of this battle, with fans "waiting to see cooked."

Ad

For those unaware of the topic in question, Ukiyo-e style illustrations are a typical kind of painting in Japanese culture, with this artist doing several projects of this ilk with the Dragon Ball franchise. The most recent one depicts Super Saiyan 4 Goku charging a mighty Kamehameha against a powered-up King Gomah, fully capturing the epic scale of the combat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda.

Ad

Trending

A recent illustration depicts a different perspective of the SSJ4 Goku vs. Gomah battle in Dragon Ball

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned earlier, the X user named @Justin96636 has become known online for his high-quality Ukiyo-e style illustrations of the Dragon Ball franchise. Therefore, a lot of fans were looking forward to this illustration of the battle between Super Saiyan 4 Goku and King Gomah.

Moreover, while Daima has had its series of ups and downs, there is no denying that the fandom has praised Toei Animation for delivering what they consider to be animation and choreography of the highest quality. Seeing Goku unleash his Super Saiyan 4 transformation in a new series was something that shocked the world, and his display of power in the final episode was outstanding.

Ad

The illustration has a very Japanese influence and adds a different interpretation of the characters from a storytelling perspective, with Gomah looking as threatening as ever with his Third Evil Eye. This is something highlighted by the people who have reacted to this, working as another prime example of how committed fans of this franchise are when showing their love and appreciation.

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is fair to say that the Daima anime has generally been well-received by the community, but there were some major criticisms regarding its tone and the continuity problems with the Super continuity. The first part is something that highlights the different factions of the fandom, with some preferring a more serious tone, while others appreciate author Akira Toriyama's more comedic and lighthearted storytelling.

When it comes to the second topic, there were several instances of continuity problems, such as Goku and Vegeta's new transformations, which weren't used during their battles with Beerus. While there is the possibility that Daima could be a different continuity, until that is explained, it is bound to cause a lot of problems within the fandom.

Ad

"This Gomah looks like last boss!" someone said.

"I love the artwork for this," another person said.

"I mean, Dragon Ball is inspired by Journey to The West so it fits perfectly," someone else said.

It is a phenomenal piece of artwork and highlights how this franchise can work with so many different styles while retaining its own essence. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, it shows how the fandom is capable of pushing the envelope to pay tribute to this legendary series.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback