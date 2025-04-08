Summer Pockets anime's manga adaptation premieres in May 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 saw the manga adaptation of the Summer Pockets anime announced as beginning its serialization sometime in May 2025. This news was confirmed via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website, which is a spin-off of its Weekly Young Jump magazine.

Ad

Also shared in the announcement post was a color spread from and a direct hyperlink to the manga’s already published prologue/. The Summer Pockets anime’s manga adaptation will be illustrated by wogura, with Key credited for its original story. Key is a brand of Visual Arts and the developer of the original visual novel video game which the television anime series adapts.

Summer Pockets anime’s manga adaptation to be serialized on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned prologue to the manga adaptation of the Summer Pockets anime series sadly isn’t as informative as some fans may have hoped. The prologue opens up on the color spread, with minimal text on screen. The next page then shows a key visual for the manga adaptation with text describing the release information. Following this, a page with the broadcast information for the television anime series is seen.

The prologue noticeably doesn’t appear to provide any release information beyond a general May 2025 release window. No additional release information can be found anywhere on the webpage where the prologue can be read. Likewise, it’s expected that the full release date information for the series will be shared as the May release window draws nearer. The official Tonari no Young Jump website and its social media accounts will likely share this info.

Ad

In addition to the coming main manga adaptation, there’s also a spinoff manga series for the franchise titled Summer Pockets Mugyu Days ~Tsumugi no Shima Sanpo~. The title translates to Summer Pockets Mugyu Days ~Tsumugi's Stroll in the Island~. The manga launched in Kadokawa’s Dengeki Moeoh magazine and KadoComi website in February 2025. Yunon Nagayama, one of the game’s original illustrator and character designers, illustrates the series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Summer Pockets anime first premiered in Japan on Monday, April 7, 2025 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 broadcast channels. Tomoki Kobayashi is directing the television anime series at Feel studios. Crunchyroll is streaming the series internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. As of this article’s writing, Crunchyroll has yet to announce the production of any alternate language dubs for the series.

The original visual novel video game was released on June 29, 2018 for Windows and is rated for all ages. An expanded version of the game was released two years later on June 26, 2020 in Japan. Both versions have since been ported to iOS and Android Devices, as well as the Nintendo Switch. The latter version was also ported to the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More