Summer Pockets episode 1: Hairi Takahara's new life on Torishirojima Island begins

Summer Pockets episode 1 was released on April 7, 2025. The premiere saw Hairi Takahara entering the Torishirojima Island to spend his vacation. Moreover, another reason for his visit was to sort the store room of his late grandmother which had souvenirs from all around the world.

Ad

On his first day at the island, Hairi met his aunt and crossed paths with a girl swimming at a local pool at night. The next day, the protagonist met another relative, followed by a defenseless girl sleeping under a tree and a man walking shirtless on the streets. At the end of the day, he once again encountered the girl from the pool from the previous day.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Summer Pockets episode 1: Hairi Takahara enters Torishirojima Island to fulfill the wish of his late grandmother

Hairi Takahara as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 1, titled Welcome to Torishirojima Island, commenced with a focus on a ship sailing through the ocean, nearing an island. On the ship was Hairi Takahara, who was on his way to the upcoming island. There, he tried portraying himself as a depressing man before an old lady but eventually failed as the lady wasn't buying his overacting skills.

Ad

Eventually, the ship docked at the bay of Torishirojima Island. The protagonist's purpose for this visit was to spend his vacation days and fulfill the wish of his late grandmother, who wanted her descendants to witness the souvenirs she collected during her trip around the world. After stepping foot on the island, Hairi walked towards his late grandmother's house, which was now taken care of by his aunt.

After exchanging greetings, Hairi was shown to his room, where he slept for the time being. Later that night, his aunt told him to visit a local food shop because only cup noodles were available at home. So, Summer Pockets episode 1 saw Hairi visit a local food vendor and have a 'happy meal' that didn't live up to its name.

Ad

The swimming girl as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 1 then saw Hairi go on a long drive around the island. During his drive, he saw a girl swimming in a local pool. Intrigued by her, Hairi approached her, but he only creeped the girl out. Hairi then claimed that he had lost his way and was forced to leave the girl when she started shouting.

Ad

The next day, in Summer Pockets episode 1, Hairi Takahara met his other relative who seemed to be in grade school. After playing a long series of rock-paper-scissors with her to decide the chores for the future, Hairi again went on his long drive. First, he met a beautiful lady sleeping under a tree in the middle of nowhere. She was accompanied by a strange creature that looked like a dog.

When the girl woke up, she had an awkward encounter with Hairi, and left for her job, leaving the protagonist dumbfounded. Summer Pockets episode 1 then saw Hairi visit the bay for some fresh air, only to leave him drenched in water that was splashed onto him by the waves. Hairi then took off his shirt and hung it on his scooter, and continued on his drive.

Ad

Hairi and the shirtless man as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

On his way home, he encountered a man walking on the streets shirtless. The shirtless man warned Hairi about a girl who squirts water on shirtless men with her water gun. Conveniently, the girl arrived there right then and got the shirtless man. However, Hairi made a clean escape and returned home.

Ad

After he returned home, Summer Pockets episode 1 saw him attending to his belongings that had just arrived. This included his old pictures from the 'swim shorts club.' After looking at the pictures, Hairi immediately rushed towards the local pool and saw the same girl from the previous day swimming again. Summer Pockets episode 1 ended with Hairi giving her a new technique for swimming swiftly, after which he immediately left the scene.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More