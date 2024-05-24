10 female Jujutsu Kaisen characters who everyone wants to date

Female Jujutsu Kaisen characters are just as explosive as their male counterparts. Whether in terms of Jujutsu, abilities, or personality, the ladies of the series are no less intriguing. Sorcerers like Maki Zenin, Yuki Tsukumo, Yorozu, and Kasumi Miwa have showcased the kind of arsenal they possess when required.

For this and many other reasons, nearly every animanga fan would love to go out with one of them. With the way their characters have been constructed, it is unsurprising that they would grow this popular.

One thing to keep in mind is that the age of consent in Japan is 16, and in most countries, it is 16-18. Many of the female Jujutsu Kaisen characters mentioned here fall into this age bracket. While some characters may be ideal companions for those in a similar age group, this is not the case for those who are already adults.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinion of the author.

Female Jujutsu Kaisen characters everyone wants to go out with

1) Maki Zenin (16-17 years)

Maki Zenin (Image via MAPPA)

Among the roster of female Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Maki Zenin is undoubtedly the most popular. Elder twin sister to Mai, she has been ostracized and treated harshly for being born with very little Cursed Energy (CE). But in exchange, she received Heavenly Restriction, which made her an anomaly in the Jujutsu Society.

Maki is headstrong, straightforward, and strong-willed. She attempts to push forward without requiring anyone's help. Due to how she was treated, she is determined to rise above the standards set for her and show what she is capable of.

She might come off as cold sometimes, but that is to maintain her tough exterior. On the inside, she is protective of and cares for those she holds dear. Moreover, she is an expert combatant with Cursed Tools.

2) Yuki Tsukumo (Mid 30s)

Yuki Tsukumo (Image via MAPPA)

A close second to Maki, who has fans' hearts, is Yuki Tsukumo. She is one of the female Jujutsu Kaisen characters who isn't directly involved in Jujutsu High but stands beside them. She is one of four special-grade sorcerers and a close friend to Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto.

Yuki possesses a nonchalant and playful personality. She is high on energy, bold, confident, brash, and unafraid to speak her mind. While she isn't traditionally ladylike, she has a strong sense of self and will openly express herself. She tends to be bright and cheerful in serious situations. Her character would appeal more to the mature crowd when it comes to dating and relationships.

3) Mei Mei (Mid 30s)

Mei Mei (Image via MAPPA)

Mei Mei is likely the most controversial among female Jujutsu Kaisen characters. She has been criticized for actively avoiding helping her comrades in tough situations and only making moves for monetary gain. Despite her morals, she appears friendly and is often interested in her allies' potential and abilities.

She knows what she wants and doesn't hesitate to state her opinions. Mei Mei believed Maki was Grade 4 Sorcerer material, recognized Yuji's immense potential, and held Kusakabe in high regard.

Her character design is intriguing and quite distinct in the entire series. Like Yuki, Mei Mei would appeal more to a mature crowd.

4) Nobara Kugisaki (16 years)

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

The tritagonist among the cast of female Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Nobara Kugisaki, suffered an unfortunate fate quite early on. The Shibuya Incident was deadly for her, and without confirmation of her death, many are hoping she makes a return to the story.

Nobara is outspoken, confident, and, some might say, brash, with a sturdy character. Above all, she emphasizes staying true to herself and prides herself on being both a pretty girl and a strong fighter. Despite appearing arrogant, she actually cares deeply for her teammates and seniors.

In a courting context, she would always have her partner's back and be unafraid to stand up for them when required.

5) Utahime Iori (31 years)

One of the more underutilized female Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Utahime Iori is a semi-Grade one sorcerer and student supervisor at Jujutsu High. She is calm and kind yet stern when needed, and she tries to teach her students by example. Only Gojo knows how to push her buttons and get her on edge whenever they meet.

She values respect for superiors and elders very highly, constantly reminding Gojo to do the same. Besides her cool personality, she possesses a Cursed Technique that can amplify the CE of any willing sorcerer within range. This ability, coupled with her battle awareness, makes her an ideal support.

6) Shoko Ieiri (29 years)

Shoko Ieiri (Image via MAPPA)

Shoko Ieiri is one of those female Jujutsu Kaisen characters who works wonders off-screen. She is the primary doctor at Jujutsu High, possessing skills in both sorcery and medicine. Shoko's character is quite laid-back and cool, especially compared to Yuji's energetic attitude or the highly playful Gojo.

She was a classmate to Gojo and Geto, often sidelining herself whenever they got into a spat. Shoko enjoyed teasing and bantering with them as friends during their time as students. She also developed a habit of smoking, openly doing so as a student, which continued into her adulthood.

Like the other two older women on this list, Shoko would be the kind of companion more suited to an older person in the courting sphere.

7) Mai Zenin (16-17 years)

Mai Zenin, Maki's younger sister, was also mistreated by her clan for having little aptitude for Jujutsu sorcery. She is another one among the underutilized female Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Mai completely detested the act of exorcising Curses and was content living under the Zenin thumb until her sister rebelled.

Personality-wise, she has been seen as snarky and rude. But this is due to her past experiences and the fact that she was forced to become what she despised. Inside her tough exterior is a young girl who just wants to live peacefully.

Her true feelings for her sister are seen in her final moments when she sacrifices herself for Maki. Mai's potential partner would have to deal with a rough outside to reach her softer and kinder side.

8) Kasumi Miwa (17 years)

Kasumi Miwa (Image via MAPPA)

Loved by many, Kasumi Miwa has shown that she is no less than her peers when it comes to Jujutsu sorcery. She is kind-hearted and hard-working, much more restrained, down to earth, and overall the most normal in the series. She aims to earn money as a sorcerer. Like us all, she, too, is a huge Gojo fan.

When it comes to sorcery, despite not having any flashy techniques, she can hold her own with no issue. With the right motivation, she can risk her life against a stronger enemy — attacking Kenjaku head-on and later protecting Maki from Sukuna's sure-hit slashes.

Overall, Kasumi Miwa would appear to be the ideal companion, possessing most of the qualities desired in a partner.

9) Momo Nishimiya (18 years)

Momo Nishimiya (Image via MAPPA)

Momo Nishimiya is yet another name when it comes to underutilized female Jujutsu Kaisen characters. She received limited screen time, and her abilities weren't fully displayed. However, she made good use of her time in the spotlight. Her technique gives her exceptional reconnaissance ability, and she is equally able in battle.

She initially appears reserved and quiet, letting the other students do the talking. But with time, we see her close relationship with the school's other girls. She strongly believes that inequality exists in the way men and women are treated in Jujutsu society. However, she is a team player and will do her best to help in a crisis.

10) Yorozu (+1000 years)

Yorozu (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Ending this list of female Jujutsu Kaisen characters anyone would want to date is Yorozu. She was a sorcerer from Aizu who lived during the Heian Era and was acknowledged by the Fujiwara clan. She is assertive, wild, unrepentant, and brash-natured, acting only to satisfy herself.

She was often seen behaving in an inelegant and distasteful manner. Torozu disregarded formalities and cared less for popular traditions. She even paid little attention to her attendant's warnings for her to be more refined. Out of all female Jujutsu Kaisen characters, her living style is closest to Sukuna's but less violent—she does things as, when, and how she pleases.

