10 best anime for girls that you should watch

Anime for girls offers captivating stories centered around complex female protagonists. Unlike mainstream shounen action titles targeted at teenage boys, these anime explore romantic relationships, self-discovery, and feminine perspectives that many girls and women can relate to.

This genre encompasses a wide variety of styles, settings, and age groups. Some feature young students, while others follow adult women. Some take place in contemporary Japan, while fantasy worlds and historical eras make appearances too.

From magical girl adventure to nuanced high school drama, here are 10 of the best anime for girls spanning classics to recent hits.

Fruits Basket, Cardcaptor Sakura, and 8 must-watch anime for girls

1) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This beloved supernatural drama follows orphan high schooler Tooru Honda, who discovers an extraordinary secret about the wealthy Sohma family. Many members of this eminent clan transform into animals from the Chinese zodiac when hugged by someone of the opposite sex!

As she grows closer to the Sohmas, kind-hearted Tooru helps mend relationships damaged by the mysterious curse. With tender romance, comedic antics, and heartbreaking revelations, Fruits Basket balances light and heavy tones in an unforgettable narrative about accepting oneself and others.

Widely considered a gateway into anime and manga, it charms viewers with the shy yet optimistic Tooru. Her selfless care for the haunted Sohmas, despite her own traumatic past, makes her an inspirational protagonist. And with two adaptations spanning decades, fans can enjoy this timeless coming-of-age story.

2) Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura (Image via Madhouse)

Fourth grader Sakura accidentally releases a magical book containing Clow Cards that possess powerful abilities. Each wondrous Clow Card she captures contains its own memorable personality and abilities.

As Sakura grows into her role as a sorceress, she must recapture the Clow Cards while facing rival card users. At the show's heart lies Sakura’s unwavering optimism and loyalty towards friends and family. Her humble virtue and bravery in facing each magical challenge make her an iconic role model.

Beyond the great magical adventures, Cardcaptor Sakura explores endearing relationships between Sakura and those close to her, like childhood crush Yukito. The series culminates with one of anime’s most beloved and groundbreaking LGBTQ storylines.

3) Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club (Image via Bones)

For a fun-loving and fabulously amusing watch, look no further than Ouran High School Host Club. Practical and modest Haruhi wins a scholarship to a prestigious academy known for its wealthy, beautiful students — and its bizarre Host Club of six impossibly attractive boys who entertain female “clients.”

When Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase belonging to the club, she finds herself forced to work as a host herself to repay her debt. In repaying her debt by masquerading as their seventh male host, this fish-out-of-water story turns the harem anime trope on its head for delightful romantic misadventures.

Self-aware humor and over-the-top antics make this reverse harem comedy an utter joy. Fans of playful romantic comedies must watch this modern classic anime for girls

4) Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

Clumsy middle school student Usagi gains the power to transform into the valiant Sailor Moon and defend Earth from monster attacks. Usagi uncovers more allies known as the Sailor Soldiers and a mysterious man named Tuxedo Mask assists her mission.

Beyond the monster-fighting action and vibrant transformation sequences, viewers fell in love with Usagi’s loyal friendships and her fateful romance with Tuxedo Mask. At its heart, Sailor Moon explores meaningful themes about embracing one’s full power and inner strength.

This groundbreaking magical girl anime sparked a worldwide phenomenon for a reason – its magical story overflowing with friendship, self-discovery, and girl power themes still captivates audiences today.

5) Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke (Image via Production I.G)

Sawako Kuronuma earns the nickname "Sadako" at school thanks to her long dark hair and quiet manner reminiscent of the ghost from horror classic The Ring. But despite ominous rumors to the contrary, Sawako just wants to make friends.

Fate gives her the chance when popular boy Shota Kazehaya begins talking with her, kindling hopeful thoughts of warm connections. But how can she nurture friendships if classmates keep fearing and misjudging the sweet girl beneath the scary rumors?

Delivering hope and heart to viewers, Kimi ni Todoke chronicles profoundly human struggles towards understanding others and being understood yourself. Sawako makes for an achingly sympathetic heroine trying to reach out despite social anxiety and prejudice.

6) Natsume’s Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base, Shuka)

Ever since he was little, Takashi Natsume has been able to see spirits and supernatural creatures invisible to most people. He inherits the "Book of Friends" from his late relative Reiko, which contains contracts binding various yokai spirits to her will.

Now Takashi journeys towards releasing these ghostly servitors from Reiko’s control while returning names to their rightful owners. But with volatile yokai, mysterious exorcists, and his own painful childhood memories confronting him, this will be no easy task.

Despite supernatural themes, Natsume’s Book of Friends focuses chiefly on poignant human drama as the soft-spoken Takashi struggles to connect with other people after years of fear and loneliness. Through helping troubled humans and spirits alike, he slowly builds the reliable friendships he lacked growing up.

7) Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kamisama Kiss follows Nanami as she takes the role of a deity at a rundown shrine after its absentee god saves her from homelessness. With help from her familiar Tomoe and other divine beings, Nanami takes on her newfound divinity despite knowing nothing about the role.

Fans who crave fantasy adventures should add this series to their queue of anime for girls. Beyond Nanami realizing her own inner strength in her new goddess role, she shares fantastic chemistry and romantic tension with the brooding, fox-like Tomoe.

The cultural elements revolving around Japanese Shinto also help make this supernatural comedy stand out from typical fantasy fare. Viewers seeking a fun-loving and captivating magical journey need look no further.

8) My Roommate is a Cat

My Roommate is a Cat (Image via Zero-G)

The recent sleeper hit My Roommate is a Cat tells the quirky story of reclusive writer Subaru Mikazuki struggling with writer’s block after losing his parents.

When a stray cat he named Haru appears on his doorstep, their growing friendship teaches Subaru poignant life lessons on trust, acceptance, and embracing connections with other living beings despite past hurt. Cat lovers rejoice over this unique series overflowing with fluffy cuteness.

However, its thoughtful themes centered on grief, personal growth, and learning to put one’s vulnerabilities aside to form meaningful bonds resonate beyond cat enthusiasts. This quirky yet thoughtful anime delivers huge emotional payoffs in the most unexpected package.

9) A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

This acclaimed anime film tells a deeply moving redemption story involving former bully Shōya attempting to make amends with deaf classmate Shōko for tormenting her during elementary school. After years of isolation from his cruel past actions, Shōya decides to face his demons by reconnecting with Shōko in high school.

However, lingering guilt and emotional wounds still threaten to keep them painfully apart. Beyond the film’s emotional and heartrending storyline, A Silent Voice thoughtfully explores complex themes surrounding living with disability, regret and self-forgiveness, teenage isolation, bullying, and suicide.

Its empathetic story packs an incredible emotional punch matched by breathtaking animation. While painful at times, its ultimate messages around reconciliation make this a must-watch anime for girls.

10) Yona of the Dawn

Yona of the Dawn (Image via Pierrot)

Sheltered princess Yona seems to lead an idyllic life until tragedy violently uproots everything she holds dear. Forced to flee for her life with only her bodyguard Son Hak, Yona embarks on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery across her politically unstable kingdom.

She gradually transforms from a helpless princess to an inspiring leader as she learns about her kingdom and its people. Fans craving action and adventure need look no further than this fantasy gem. Beyond edge-of-your seat excitement, Yona proves herself as one of anime’s most well-rounded and motivating heroines.

Her courage to face challenges and protect her people despite staggering trauma makes Yona an easy character to root for. With captivating adventures and a fierce female lead, Yona of the Dawn earns its reputation as a must-watch fantasy epic anime for girls.

Conclusion

The selection above features some of the most critically beloved and entertaining anime aimed at female audiences. From high school romantic dramas and comedies to sweeping fantasy epics, girls can find an incredible array of anime catered to a wide breadth of interests.

Whether you enjoy lighthearted stories about finding friendship and romance or prefer darker, more thought-provoking tales of reclaiming personal strength and overcoming trauma, this collection of anime for girls spans the full spectrum of great storytelling.

With compelling coming-of-age stories, elements of romance and self-discovery, and endearing female protagonists, these memorable series deserve spots on any girl’s must-watch anime list.

