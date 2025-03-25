10 best anime to watch if you like Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume's Book of Friends follows Takashi Natsume, a boy who can see spirits and inherits a book of names containing spirits his grandmother had bound to her will. Many viewers enjoy its heartwarming storylines, which explore themes of friendship, empathy, and finding a sense of belonging despite one's differences.

If you appreciated these themes in Natsume's Book of Friends, here are 10 anime that use supernatural elements to offer deep insights into relationships and self-discovery. These shows feature unexpected friendships, fleeting connections, and supernatural journeys of self-discovery.

10 best anime for fans of Natsume's Book of Friends

1) Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

Mushishi follows Ginko, a "mushishi" who investigates mushi—ethereal beings invisible to most people that cause peculiar afflictions.

As Ginko aids those troubled by mushi while trying to understand the entities, each episode tells a standalone story highlighting different supernatural encounters. Like Natsume's Book of Friends, Mushishi uses the supernatural as a lens to explore existential themes about life's hardships and joys.

Each episode follows Ginko as he meets new people plagued by mysterious Mushi problems. His duty feels reminiscent of Natsume helping spirits transition to the next life or listening to their emotional plights. Fans will appreciate the episodic approach, making every tale feel meaningful.

2) Hotarubi no Mori e

Hotarubi no Mori e (Image via Brain’s Base)

This 45-minute film tells the story of a fleeting yet heartfelt bond between Hotaru, a human girl, and Gin, a mysterious boy saved by forest spirits. However, due to their magic, he cannot be touched by humans without disappearing.

With its gentle portrayal of the supernatural and an emotional tale of friendship transcending barriers, this anime film captures Natsume's Book of Friends' essence—poignant stories about making interpersonal connections despite differences.

Its stunning scenery and bittersweet ending leave an equally strong impression.

3) Barakamon

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After impulsively punching a critic, professional calligrapher Seishuu Handa exiles himself to a rural island village, expecting tranquility.

Instead, he gets swept up in the villagers' zany antics and reluctantly befriends energetic Naru. Despite its realistic setting, Barakamon shares Natsume's Book of Friends' core theme—finding unexpected friendships that foster personal growth.

Both Seishuu and Natsume start off feeling discontented before opening their hearts. Through their connections with others, they discover their purpose, leading to heartwarming tales perfect for fans wanting more low-stakes yet resonant stories.

4) Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits (Image via Gonzo)

After encountering an ogre, college girl Aoi is taken to the hidden realm of ayakashi and brought to the grand inn, Tenjin-ya.

There, she learns that her late grandfather left behind a massive debt, which she must repay—either by marrying the ogre leader Ōdanna or by working at an inn for spirits. Aoi befriends the playful household spirits and ghastly patrons while confronting the brash demon leader.

Through perseverance and her cooking prowess, she gains allies in the spirit world. With supernatural characters, themes of friendship, and a rural inn setting, Kakuriyo has strong similarities with Natsume’s Book of Friends.

5) The Morose Mononokean

The Morose Mononokean (Image via Pierrot Plus)

The Morose Mononokean is a newer supernatural comedy anime that fans of Natsume's Book of Friends are sure to enjoy.

The show follows Ashiya, a student who becomes possessed/haunted by a yokai that attaches to him. Wanting it out of his life, he visits a small tea room where he hires an exorcist named Abeno. Like Natsume, Ashiya ends up helping wayward spirits find peace.

The series shares an overarching theme of accepting one's unusual circumstances and doing the right thing despite inconveniences, balanced by lighthearted mundane moments. The two protagonists are also good foils for each other, with interesting character growth throughout.

6) Somali and the Forest Spirit

Somali and the Forest Spirit (Image via Satelight)

A golem discovers an abandoned human girl in the vast world he protects. Despite knowing nothing about raising humans, he takes her in and names her Somali. Together, they embark on a journey across a fantastical world ruled by beast races, where humans are nearly extinct and must remain hidden.

This unusual pair forms an endearing found family as the stoic guardian golem protects the lively young Somali throughout their adventures. Somali and the Forest Spirit explores thought-provoking existential themes about mortality, humanity, and what connections make life meaningful.

7) Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East

Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Image via Studio Deen)

When a supernatural force threatens the land, eight young men—reincarnations of warriors bound by mystical gems—are drawn together by fate. Though they appear human, each bears a peony birthmark and possesses an Imperial Gem linked to their ancestral connection.

Despite hesitation over their destiny, they form companionship through the shared duty of mastering their abilities to face supernatural conflicts. Like Natsume's Book of Friends, this anime has heavy supernatural elements blended with group friendship dynamics.

8) Spirited Away

Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Chihiro, a sullen girl, finds herself in a magical spirit world after her parents are turned into pigs. To save them, she gets a job at a bathhouse for spirits.

Spirited Away shares core themes with Natsume's Book of Friends—finding courage and perseverance when life takes a supernatural turn. Like Natsume, Chihiro finds inner strength by helping peculiar spirits.

The movie depicts the spirit world as engrossing yet dangerous, grounding fantasy with emotional weight. With an imagination that makes the fantastical seem everyday yet delightful, it's a must-watch for fans of Natsume's Book of Friends.

9) Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

This visually stunning anime is set in a European-inspired fantasy world recovering from war. It follows Violet Evergarden, a former soldier adjusting to civilian life and learning empathy after being left with prosthetic arms. She becomes an Auto Memory Doll, transcribing letters for others.

Through witnessing clients' emotions, she begins understanding her own feelings as she heals from trauma. Despite its different setting, Violet Evergarden parallels Natsume's Book of Friends in its themes of empathy, emotional growth, and starting anew.

The series tackles heavy themes of loss, purpose, sacrifice, and celebrating life's ephemeral beauty with poignant vignettes.

10) Kamichu!

Kamichu! (Image via Brain’s Base)

Kamichu! is a supernatural comedy anime that follows Yurie, a shy middle school student who suddenly becomes a Shinto god/kami with divine abilities. Struggling to control her abilities, she must now use her newfound powers to help people while navigating typical teen worries.

Like Natsume realizing his destiny is tied to spirits, Yurie contends with divine duties beyond mortal comprehension thrust upon her as a youngster, finding her place in the world. Despite vastly different settings, both series share themes of coming-of-age mixed with quirky supernatural hijinks.

Conclusion

With its endearing characters, impactful episodic stories, and exploration of poignant themes through a supernatural lens, Natsume's Book of Friends continues to captivate fans. These anime blend fantasy with deep human insights, unexpected friendships, and fleeting connections.

Whether one craves more comedic supernatural tales or hard-hitting emotional drama, these series deliver creative premises and poignant storytelling like Natsume's Book of Friends.

There is something for every anime fan yearning for imaginative yet relatable shows conveying that special sense of bittersweet beauty.

