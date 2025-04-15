Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi anime announced for 2026

Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi anime adaptation will be released in 2026, Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine announced through a cover page of the manga series.

Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi is a manga series illustrated and written by Nonco. The manga released its first chapter in 2022. As mentioned earlier, it is serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Magazine. Additionally, as of November 2024, the chapters have been compiled into eight tankobon volumes.

Here’s everything that members of the anime and manga community need to know about the Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi anime ahead of its release.

Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi anime adaptation to be released

As mentioned, the Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi anime adaptation is set to debut in 2026. The production team will share more information with fans as the year progresses.

Currently, the manga has eight Tonkobon volumes available, with the ninth volume scheduled to release for the public on April 16, 2025. The Kodansha Weekly Magazine Issue #20 will be published on that date, and it is the same issue that features an announcement on the cover page.

The announcement appears in the bottom left corner, detailing the anime adaptation and its release window. As mentioned, the magazine will ship on Wednesday, allowing fans to read the 20th issue on the stated date.

Fans will be glad to know that the manga is still ongoing. Therefore, the Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi anime adaptation will have plenty of content when it debuts on the big screen.

If fans wish to catch up on the manga chapters before the anime adaptation arrives, they can use the K Manga application, which is available on both Apple and Android platforms. Additionally, fans can access the title through platforms like Comixology and Kindle Unlimited.

Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi plot in brief

A snippet of the Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi manga series (Image via Nonco and Kodansha)

The Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi anime centers on Kanan, a demon who has infiltrated a high school. She has one goal: to devour the most delicious souls she can find. After all, she is the daughter of the great demon of gluttony, Beelzebub. She decides to consume the soul of a student.

In a surprising turn of events, she agrees to become his romantic partner. This complicates things for her, as she has never experienced love before. Consequently, the constant shift between feelings of adoration and the urge to consume his soul makes it hard for her to achieve her goal.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

