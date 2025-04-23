The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by studio TROYCA, the new Shoujo anime The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom has quickly captured the hearts of viewers following its debut. The anime adapts the popular light novel written by Kōki Fuyutsuki and illustrated by Masami.

Originally serialized on the user-generated novel platform Shōsetsuka ni Narō from July 2020 to January 2022, Overlap later began publishing it under their Overlap Novels f imprint in April 2022. A manga adaptation, illustrated by Mago Ayakita, began serialization on Overlap’s Comic Gardo in November 2021.

With only three episodes aired so far, the anime has garnered significant attention. As such, here’s the full release schedule, episode count, broadcast details, and everything else viewers need to know about the series.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Philia and Oswald in the anime (Image via TROYCA)

As confirmed by the anime’s official website, home media, and the X (formerly Twitter) account, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom is slated to consist of 12 episodes, airing within a single cour as part of the Spring 2025 season.

The Shoujo series releases new episodes every Thursday at 12 AM JST across various streaming platforms, one week ahead of the Japanese TV broadcast. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episodes is typically available earlier on Wednesdays due to timezone differences.

The series debuted on streaming platforms on Wednesday, April 3, 2025, followed by its Japanese TV premiere on April 10, 2025. With three episodes released so far, the story is beginning to build momentum as it continues to impress viewers all around.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PT) 1 (Released) April 2, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 2 (Released) April 9, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 3 (Released) April 16, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 4 April 23, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 5 April 30, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 6 May 7, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 7 May 14, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 8 May 21, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 9 May 28, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 10 June 4, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 11 June 11, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM 12 June 18, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM

That said, readers should keep in mind that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they are subject to change should the studio make any such announcements. Fortunately, no delays have been reported as of yet.

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom?

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episodes release on streaming platforms a week ahead of its Japanese television broadcast, giving streaming viewers early access.

This Spring 2025 anime is available for early streaming every Wednesday after 12 AM JST on platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai. International fans can catch the episodes on Crunchyroll, which also offers global access to the show a week before its Japanese TV release.

The TV broadcast of this debut series begins with its first airing on Teletext every Thursday at 12 AM JST, followed by subsequent broadcasts on Fridays at 11 PM JST on TV Aichi and at 11:30 PM JST on AT-X.

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom?

Philia and Mia (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom is a fantasy romance Shoujo drama that follows the emotional journey of Philia Adenauer, hailed as the most powerful saint in history.

Despite her incredible abilities, Philia is often perceived as cold and unapproachable due to her inability to smile, which causes others, including her own parents and fiancé, Julius, the second prince of Girtonia, to view her as insufferable.

As a result, Julius abruptly breaks off their engagement. Moreover, since Girtonia already has another saint, Philia’s younger sister Mia, whose bright and cheerful demeanor makes her seem more fitting for the role, Julius has Philia sold to the neighboring kingdom of Parnacorta, which is in desperate need of a saint.

Expand Tweet

Though Mia is the only one who genuinely loves Philia, the two are separated without even a proper goodbye. While Philia braces herself for more hardship in Parnacorta, her arrival there marks an unexpected shift.

She receives a warm welcome from Prince Oswald and the people of the kingdom, opening the door to a new life she never anticipated. The story unfolds as Philia navigates this unfamiliar world, discovering what fate and possibly happiness await her in her new home.

Final thoughts

Philia performs barrier magic (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom offers a touching and refreshing narrative that centers on the emotional journeys of two sisters, with a particular focus on Philia’s transformation.

The story delves into the hardships that shaped her quiet and withdrawn nature, following her as she steps into an unfamiliar world and begins to experience warmth, kindness, and the simple joys of life she never thought possible.

This Spring 2025 title invites viewers into a heartfelt blend of personal growth, new beginnings, and emotionally resonant moments, offering a moving tale.

