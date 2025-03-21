10 shoujo anime with fairytale tropes

Shoujo anime tends to make fairytales come alive through romance and magic. They take the charm of classic stories and infuse them with fresh twists. Some include princesses on quests for true love, while others retell myths in modern settings. From magical transformations to destined meetings, these anime celebrate fairytale elements in various ways.

Some heroines rebel against fate, and others end up in wonder worlds. Either inspired by Beauty and the Beast or Cinderella, these shows provide dramatic and heartwarming moments, and fantasy and romance fans will have plenty to love. If you adore fairytales with a touch of shoujo, check out 10 shoujo anime with fairytale elements.

Disclaimer: The list is not ranked in any particular order and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime/manga.

Sailor Moon, The Wallflower, and 8 other shoujo anime with fairytale tropes

1) Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

A clumsy girl finds herself reincarnated as a moon princess. She is given a magical brooch, becomes a warrior, and battles evil. A masked prince assists her, echoing traditional fairytale romances.

The tale follows her journey to the lost kingdom and her reunion with her true love. Talking creatures, magical artifacts, and destiny-driven battles contribute to the fairytale magic. Love, bravery, and magic define her journey, making Sailor Moon among the shoujo anime with fairytale elements.

2) The Wallflower

The Wallflower (Image via Nippon Animation)

The Wallflower uses the traditional fairytale makeover theme. Sunako's path is akin to stories such as My Fair Lady, where an unlikely heroine is reformed into a refined lady. Her aunt's deal with the four boys is a magical agreement that forces Sunako into a world of beauty and social expectations.

The difference between her morbid interests and the fashionable boys is an original twist on the "ugly duckling" trope. Through growing up, Sunako finds confidence beyond looks. The Wallflower is one of the shoujo anime with fairytale tropes.

3) Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura (Image via Madhouse)

A young girl finds a magical book and unknowingly releases powerful cards. To restore order, she needs to capture them with her own magic. Along the way, she encounters magical creatures, goes through magical tests, and learns about love and fate.

The narrative mirrors the fairytale with the theme of the chosen one, magical artifacts, and a guardian animal leading her quest. Sakura's makeover costumes and romance side plots are a bonus in fairytale appeal. With adventure, magic, and a touch of romance, Cardcaptor Sakura is part of the shoujo anime with fairytale elements.

4) Kamichama Karin

Kamichama Karin (Image via Satelight)

Karin is an isolated girl who finds a mystical ring that turns her into a goddess. She learns she has to guard the power of the ring, along with learning about her past. She also encounters a mysterious guy who becomes her friend and love interest.

The series combines magic, destiny, and romance as in a fairytale classic. Karin's adventure represents a princess figuring out who she is. Through magical changes and a love tale of destiny, Kamichama Karin ranks among the fairytale-shoujo anime.

5) My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo Saimori is treated as a servant by her family because she has no supernatural powers. She is forced into the marriage to Kiyoka Kudou, a man who is feared and ruthless. But in place of cruelty, she is met with kindness and love.

Similar to Cinderella, Miyo also gets away from her tough life and finds out that she has value. The story also has a Beauty and the Beast element, wherein love melts Kiyoka's ice heart. Love, change, and fate make My Happy Marriage one of the shoujo anime with a touch of fairytail.

6) Snow White With The Red Hair

Snow White With The Red Hair (Image via Bones)

Shirayuki is a red-haired herbalist who draws unwanted attention from a prince. She runs away and encounters Zen, the prince of a rival kingdom. Their connection becomes stronger as she fulfills her aspirations and gains respect. The anime mirrors Snow White with its escaped heroine and royal romance.

Instead of poison apples, the barrier is politics and status. There is no magic, but destiny is dominant. With its fairytale-like quest and sentimental love affair, Snow White with the Red Hair is among the shoujo anime fairytale tropes.

7) Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (Image via J.C.Staff)

A girl named Anne aims to become a Silver Sugar Master, a family name from the royal heritage. In a society where fairies are treated as property, she purchases a warrior fairy named Challe as her bodyguard. Unlike everyone else, she treats him nicely and hopes to gain his trust.

Their adventure is filled with danger, magic, and love. The plot is similar to fairytales involving kindness, fate, and a union that transcends society. Sugar Apple Fairy Tale is one of the shoujo anime with fairytale elements.

8) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

A kind-hearted girl, Tohru Honda, comes across the Sohma family secret. They are under a curse to turn into animals of the Chinese zodiac when embraced by the opposite gender. She enters their lives, assisting them in overcoming past trauma.

The tale is similar to Beauty and the Beast, with love as the breaker of emotional curses. Fate, transformation, and discovering a true family are added to the fairytale-like flair. This places it among the shoujo anime with elements from fairytales.

9) Prétear

Prétear (Image via HAL Film Maker)

A young teenager named Himeno Awayuki learns she is the Prétear, a special chosen one who will have to save the world from the Princess of Disaster. She acquires magical powers by merging with the Leafe Knights, comparing to fairy tale transformations.

The narrative is similar to Snow White, with Himeno being the innocent heroine and the knights her guardians. Her journey is framed by themes of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery. With its romantic fantasy and traditional fairytale motifs, Prétear is among the shoujo anime with fairytale tropes.

10) Revolutionary Girl Utena

Revolutionary Girl Utena (Image via J.C.Staff)

A young girl, Utena, aspires to be a prince. She enters a mysterious school, where dueling with swords determines the destiny of a girl named the Rose Bride. The victor receives the ability to change the world. The narrative is based on fairytales using its princess, prince, and magical fate.

However, it twists these tropes by challenging romance and traditional gender roles. Castle in the sky, hidden duels, and magical roses enhance its air of fantasy. Revolutionary Girl Utena is one of the shoujo anime with fairytale elements.

Final thoughts

Certain shoujo anime adapt classic fairytale concepts into original, sentimental tales. Whether it's Sailor Moon's magical fate, My Happy Marriage's Cinderella romance, or Fruits Basket's emotional curse reversal— each show puts its own spin on the old familiar tales.

Shoujo anime such as Revolutionary Girl Utena challenge traditional roles, while others, like Snow White with the Red Hair, accept them with a new twist. Love, magic, and destiny bind them all. For shoujo fans of fairytales, these anime are a thrilling flight of fantasy into magical realms.

