Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 is set to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. In Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 7, Rion officially joins Yuu and Himari as a business partner.

Their business sees a temporary boom in their custom-made jewelry sales, a result of Shinji revealing Yuu’s identity as the creator. However, the true intention behind Shinji’s actions becomes clearer when the business faces a sudden setback, leaving Yuu emotionally shaken.

With that, episode 8 is expected to explore how the trio navigates this disruption, addressing both the practical consequences for their business and the emotional toll it takes on them and their relationships.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Yuu and Himari in episode 7 (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously mentioned, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8, titled "Zinnia and Where Passion Lies," will be released on various Japanese television platforms on Friday, May 23, 2025. For most international audiences, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on the same date at varying times.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 23 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, May 23 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 23 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 23 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 23 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 23 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 23 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, May 23 11:00 PM

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8 is going to air on several TV networks in Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for BS Asahi on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this Spring 2025 anime on various online sites. ABEMA is streaming simultaneously with the TV broadcast. Thereafter, it will become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, May 28, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

For most international fans, Crunchyroll is streaming this debut rom-com anime, allowing viewers across the globe to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7

Yuu naps on Himari's lap (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7, titled "The Cracked Crocus," Rion officially joins Yuu and Himari’s business team. Thanks to a sudden surge in popularity, triggered by Shinji’s leak that Yuu is the creator behind the accessories, their business begins to thrive, attracting a flood of customers.

Amid this growth, both Yuu and Himari quietly wrestle with their feelings for each other, though both keep their emotions close to themselves. During a business discussion, Shinji makes an appearance, openly supporting Rion and encouraging her to challenge Himari and pursue Yuu.

He then pulls Yuu aside for a private conversation about the store’s future. Shinji reveals that the business boom was orchestrated by him, as he had deliberately disclosed Yuu’s identity to Mao and her friend, whose promotion catalyzed the sudden spike in demand.

However, Shinji warns that the situation is about to take a darker turn for Yuu and apologizes in advance, stating that everything he’s done is to repay a significant debt he owes Rion.

His warning soon proves accurate. A complaint is filed at school by the parents of a girl who claimed she was pressured into purchasing their expensive accessory. Though Yuu provides proof that the purchase was consensual and legally sound, their teacher suggests they temporarily halt sales while the issue is addressed.

Her reasoning is revealed to be that her crush turned her down despite her purchasing one of Yuu’s accessories, which had become the subject of a school rumor claiming it could make someone fall in love.

Himari and Rion are furious to hear this and discuss the situation. Their emotions boil over when they encounter the girl having an outburst over the rejection. In a moment of spite, she crushes the accessory beneath her foot right in front of them. Himari confronts her, but the girl and her friends flee.

Meanwhile, Yuu silently picks up the broken piece, shocked, hurt, and visibly heartbroken to see something he created treated with such disregard, closing episode 7 on a somber, emotional note.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8? (speculative)

Yuu and Himari (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 8, the story is expected to focus on the direction their business will take following this setback, and how this turn of events impacts Yuu, Himari, and Rion emotionally. Viewers can anticipate an exploration of how the trio copes with the fallout and navigates the challenges ahead.

The upcoming episode is also likely to shed light on Shinji’s true motivations, why he orchestrated the situation despite knowing its consequences, and may reveal more details about the significant favor he owes Rion.

