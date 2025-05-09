Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6: Rion confesses to Yuu as they and Himari become business partners

Premiered on Friday, May 9, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 continues with Rion deciding to join Yuu and Himari’s planned night-over study session. Since Himari’s place is unavailable, the gathering shifts to Yuu’s house, where Rion and Yuu begin studying alone while Himari attends a student council meeting.

During their time together, it’s revealed that Rion has already confessed her feelings to Yuu, though he continues to turn her down. When Himari later learns about this, Rion acknowledges her past mistakes and expresses her desire to win both Himari and Yuu over by being true to her approach. She also formally joins their business venture.

Meanwhile, Hibari advises Himari to be honest about her own feelings if she truly wants a chance to win Yuu’s heart.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 begins with Himari organizing the study session at Yuu’s house

Himari convincing Yuu with her cuteness (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6, titled "The Scent of Cherry Sage," opens with Yuu feeling uneasy after Rion expressed her desire to join their study night. Despite his attempts to dissuade her, Rion remains firm in her decision, while Himari continues to tease him about the situation.

Later, just as Himari predicted, two girls approach Yuu, having recognized him as the creator of the flower accessories. He politely turns them down as Shinji arrives, admitting that he was the one who revealed Yuu’s identity.

Meanwhile, Himari informs Rion that she can't host the study session at her place that day. Noticing Rion’s disappointment, she persuades Yuu to host it at his house instead. However, Himari suddenly remembers that she has to attend a student council meeting that evening and asks Yuu to begin the session with Rion, promising to join them afterward.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6: Rion and Yuu spend time alone as she confesses her feelings

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6, Yuu feels uneasy about being alone with Rion at his house. Rion also gets nervous to realize that they’re alone. After Yuu gives Rion a brief tour of his room and shows her his plants, they begin their study session. Yuu is surprised to learn that Rion ranked second in the recent exams, right behind Shinji.

Later, after preparing tea, Yuu returns to find Rion lying on his bed, hugging his pillow. Flustered, he’s caught off guard as Rion suddenly confesses her feelings to him, saying she loves him.

A flashback reveals that Rion had previously confessed her feelings to him during the time when Yuu and Himari were fighting. This moment also explains why Rion began acting more open around Yuu. Back in the present, as Yuu finishes studying and tries to wake Rion, who has dozed off on his bed, she suddenly hugs him tightly in her sleep.

Rion's confession (Image via J.C.Staff)

Just then, Himari and Sakura, Yuu’s sister, walk in and are shocked by the scene. Despite Yuu's frantic attempts to explain and escape Rion’s grip, he fails, adding a humorous twist.

After waking up, Rion is embarrassed and apologizes. After learning that she’s Kureha’s sister, Sakura reveals that Kureha often hangs out with her and Hibari when visiting from Tokyo. Sakura also openly asks to confirm Rion’s feelings for Yuu.

Once Sakura leaves, and the trio is alone, Yuu confides that Rion has confessed to him three times already. Though he has turned her down each time, Rion remains persistent in her affection.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 ends with Rion becoming Yuu and Himari’s business partner while Hibari encourages Himari to be upfront with Yuu

The three become business partners (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6, Himari is taken aback by the situation and urges Yuu not to leave Rion hanging, reminding him that Rion is his first love. Yuu acknowledges this and confirms his feelings, but admits he’s unsure if he still reciprocates them, and thus, he can’t accept her confession.

Meanwhile, Himari and Rion reconcile after their earlier tension, which had been caused since Himari agreed to rot for Rion but agreed to take Yuu with her to Tokyo. Rion, in turn, reflects on her actions and admits she was wrong to try and take Himari’s place in Yuu’s life so abruptly, recognizing the deeper bond Himari and Yuu have built over two years.

Expand Tweet

Determined to forge her own path, Rion vows to become someone irreplaceable to both Yuu and Himari, not by imitation, but in her own way. She also expresses a desire to support their business venture, prompting Himari and Yuu to agree to take her on as a partner.

However, during the ride home, Hibari questions Himari’s decision to let Rion in so easily. He advises her to be honest about her own feelings with both Yuu and Rion, warning that if she keeps hiding her emotions, she might lose Yuu to Rion. Taking his words to heart, Himari agrees to be more open, and the episode closes on a mix of humor and tension.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6: A brief review and final thoughts

Rion's first confession (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 delivers another engaging installment, with J.C. Staff continuing to showcase their production excellence. Episode 6 deepens the character dynamics as the leads confront their feelings and reconcile past tensions, adding emotional complexity and raising the drama.

Himari’s decision to be more honest about her emotions by the end signals significant development and sets up potential shifts in the story’s romantic trajectory.

Rion in episode 6 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Visually, the episode maintains the series’ high production values, featuring vibrant color work, smooth animation, and consistent art direction. The voice cast once again delivers standout performances that enhance the emotional depth of the scenes, while the soundtrack skillfully uplifts the overall tone and atmosphere.

Altogether, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 is another entertaining entry in this standout Spring 2025 rom-com, balancing heart, humor, and visual polish with finesse.

