To Be Hero X episode 5 review: A well-written storyline and solid production exceed all expectations

To Be Hero X episode 5 offers yet another standout installment, maintaining the anime’s strong narrative momentum while showcasing its signature animation brilliance. Premiered on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, this episode shifts focus from Lin Ling and Nice to the storyline of E-Soul and Yang Cheng.

It follows Yang Cheng, an orphan once saved by E-Soul, who steps into his own heroic moment by rescuing Pomelo, the younger brother of his crush, Xia Qing, earning his first Trust Value in the process.

Aside from the emotional tone of the episode, it wraps by raising several questions, such as who orchestrated Pomelo’s kidnapping and how Shang Chao, Cheng’s classmate and a rising entrepreneur, fits into the unfolding mystery.

To Be Hero X episode 5 further elevates the series’ production quality, combining brilliant storytelling, stunning animation, powerful music, and polished direction. With every element hitting the mark, the episode further reinforces the anime as a visual and narrative powerhouse.

To Be Hero X episode 5 review: New character arcs take the spotlight with flawless execution

To Be Hero X episode 5: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Yang Cheng saves Pomelo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The collaboration between Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream once again delivers a visually and narratively stunning experience with To Be Hero X episode 5. Directed by Li Haoling, this episode not only sustains the series’ exceptional quality but elevates it further by shifting focus to new character arcs, deepening the emotional and narrative impact.

Titled "One Actor," this episode seamlessly blends compelling storytelling, breathtaking animation, evocative music, and expert direction, making it another standout entry rich in emotion, tension, and character growth.

Episode 5 opens after E-Soul eliminates Moon in the previous episode. The narrative transitions from Lin Ling and Nice to explore the arcs of Yang Cheng and E-Soul. It begins with the murder of Cheng’s parents and E-Soul saving him. Sixteen years later, Cheng works part-time portraying E-Soul at children’s events.

Yang Cheng and Pomelo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

At school, he has a crush on Xia Qing and plans to invite her to a Lucky Cyan concert, but hesitates after Shang Chao appears. Cheng later performs at a kids’ show, but is disheartened when a young boy harshly criticizes his portrayal.

This young boy is soon revealed to be Pomelo, Xia Qing’s younger brother. Seeing how happily Pomelo interacts with him, Xia asks Cheng to be his friend, knowing that Pomelo often feels lonely.

Their interactions lead to a friendship, with Pomelo advising Cheng on how to better portray E-Soul. In return, Pomelo keeps his identity secret and stays quiet about Cheng’s crush. Cheng also promises to take Pomelo to see E-Soul. However, Cheng, having no Trust Value, leads to a failed audition, and his confidence further dips.

E-Soul saves young Cheng (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, the situation intensifies when a plot to kidnap Pomelo unfolds. Despite being powerless, Cheng defends him, driven by sheer determination. Pomelo’s belief in him awakens Cheng’s powers, allowing him to win in the end. Later, as Cheng prepares to confess his identity to Xia when she thanks him for saving Pomelo, Shang Chao intervenes.

Just as Cheng is about to leave, he reveals Cheng’s identity himself, stating he came specifically to see him, ending the episode on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

To Be Hero X episode 5 excels under the direction of Kōdai Kakimoto and script by Yuniko Ayana. The writing masterfully shifts the narrative lens to new characters while also subtly weaving in other characters, like the inclusion of Lucky Cyan.

Emotional moments land with impact, action scenes are high in energy, and the suspense builds steadily to a thrilling climax, heightened by the lingering mystery of the kidnapping mastermind and the intriguing arrival of Shang in the final moments.

With its dynamic character development, well-paced storytelling, and immaculate production quality, To Be Hero X episode 5 continues its streak of delivering standout episodes.

To Be Hero X episode 5: An overall production criticism

To Be Hero X episode 5 delivers yet another exceptional viewing experience with the collaboration between Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio. Aside from its compelling narrative shift, the episode shines across all areas of production.

The series' signature fusion of 2D and 3D animation remains visually and aesthetically captivating. While 2D animation appears less frequently in this installment, mainly featured in Cheng’s flashback scene during the fight, it retains its striking stylization, enhancing the emotional gravity and depth of those moments and Cheng’s transformation.

Cheng defeats the kidnappers (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The majority of the episode consists of top-tier 3D animation, executed with consistent excellence. Particularly noteworthy is the fight between Cheng and the kidnappers, where the dynamic choreography and fluid action sequences demonstrate the studio’s technical mastery and its ability to fuse thrilling visuals with narrative weight.

Voice performances remain stellar, with the cast bringing each character to life with emotional nuance and authenticity. The character designs are impressive as always.

The soundtrack, composed by renowned talents such as Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others, further elevates the production, intensifying every scene, perfectly syncing with the visuals, and pushing the anime’s cinematic quality to an even higher level.

Final thoughts

Xia Qing and Yang Cheng (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In conclusion, To Be Hero X maintains its flawless track record with a fifth consecutive standout episode, delivering yet another exceptional viewing experience. Episode 5 shifts the spotlight to new character arcs without losing any of the series' narrative momentum.

With gripping plot progression, emotional resonance, and impeccable execution, it stands out as an impactful installment. With consistently top-tier production values, To Be Hero X episode 5 further marks the anime as one of the most impressive anime titles of Spring 2025.

