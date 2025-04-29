To Be Hero X episode 4 review: An extraordinary storyline with immaculate production sets a benchmark

To Be Hero X episode 4 brings yet another outstanding installment, blending an engaging narrative with its trademark animation brilliance. Aired on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, episode 4 picks up with Lin Ling’s confrontation against God Eye, who has taken Moon hostage.

Ad

After an intense battle and the revelation about Nice’s death, Lin Ling’s life begins as his own, true hero, The Commoner, the new number 10. However, the Moon that God Eye presented turns out to be a fake, leading Lin to reunite with the real Moon.

Their heartfelt reunion, though, quickly descends into tragedy as E-Soul eliminates Moon right before Lin’s eyes, ending the episode on a tense, emotional note.

Ad

Trending

Episode 4 maintains the anime’s exceptionally high production standards, combining flawless storytelling, cutting-edge animation, evocative music, and stunning direction. This episode sets a new benchmark for the series, further marking its reputation with stellar execution and consistently impressing audiences.

To Be Hero X episode 4 review: Peak narrative and production values shine again

To Be Hero X episode 4: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Ad

Lin Ling replaces Nice (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Under Li Haoling’s masterful direction, the collaboration between Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream once again gives a breathtaking experience with To Be Hero X episode 4.

Ad

This installment not only maintains the show's impressive streak but elevates it, injecting even more intensity into the narrative. With its brilliant animation, stirring music, and outstanding directorial finesse, the episode masterfully blends action, emotional twists, and suspense, creating yet another unforgettable watch.

Titled "The Commoner," episode 4 sees God Eye take Moon hostage, threatening to expose Nice’s secrets. As Nice struggles with his inability to confront the situation, trapped by the expectations of his fans, Miss J sends Treeman’s cleaner, the Blankster, to deal with God Eye.

Ad

Moon and Lin Ling's reunion (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, the Blankster falls short, quickly defeated. Resolving to act despite his fans’ wishes, Lin Ling breaks away from the shackles, realizing he can no longer live as an impostor. As he steps forward, his true appearance returns, shedding the image of Nice.

Ad

Facing God Eye, Lin Ling reveals the truth to the public: he is Lin Ling, an ordinary citizen, and the original Nice has long since passed. Although this revelation causes his Trust Value to drop to zero, Lin fights on to save Moon with no powers, expressing his genuine feelings for her. His honesty wins the crowd’s support anew, this time for who he truly is.

With renewed strength, he defeats God Eye. Yet, the Moon held hostage is revealed to be a fake, her real whereabouts unknown. As the Spotlight Organization's role surfaces again, Lin Ling is named the new No. 10 hero, The Commoner.

Ad

Lin Ling in To Be Hero X episode 4 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In the final scenes, the real Moon is shown stranded on a deserted island, trapped without her teleportation device. Just when hope seems lost, Lin Ling finds her, bringing back her device.

Ad

Their emotional reunion, however, is brutally cut short when E-Soul, another of the Top 10 heroes, appears and shoots Moon down, leaving Lin Ling shattered and closing the episode on a tragic and harrowing cliffhanger.

To Be Hero X episode 4 shines with a rich narrative, emotional weight, gripping developments, and masterful suspense-building. Under the careful direction of Kōdai Kakimoto and the compelling script by Yuniko Ayana, the episode's pacing is superb, balancing action, heartfelt moments, and character development with remarkable finesse.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Every twist lands perfectly, the emotional elements hit hard, and the action sequences dazzle, creating a powerful and moving experience. With Lin Ling facing relentless hardship and the sudden appearance of E-Soul, the stakes have never been higher. The arrival of two new characters seeking to recruit Lin Ling adds even more depth to the story.

To Be Hero X continues its streak of delivering standout episodes, proving its potential as one of the most captivating and promising anime not just of Spring 2025, but of the entire year.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 4: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 4 marks yet another outstanding experience brought by the collaboration between Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio.

Beyond its narrative excellence, the episode also excels across all areas of production. The signature blend of 2D and 3D animation remains as captivating as ever, maintaining a seamless transition between styles. The unique visual aesthetic continues to stand out, with 2D animation expertly used to heighten key scenes such as flashbacks and major action moments.

Ad

The stylized 2D elements provide a sharp and effective contrast to the overall 3D sequences, enhancing the emotional and dramatic weight of pivotal moments. The 3D animation remains consistently high-quality, particularly during the dynamic, fluidly choreographed action sequences.

Moon's death in To Be Hero X episode 4 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Lin Ling’s battle with God Eye is a particular highlight, showcasing the production’s skill in combining technical excellence with storytelling impact. Emotional scenes, whether it’s Lin Ling’s confession or the Moon’s sudden death, are portrayed with stunning depth.

Ad

The production also doesn’t hold back on intensity, with Moon’s death scene reflecting the show's willingness to embrace gory portrayals. The voice cast continues to deliver exceptional performances across the board, bringing the characters to life with remarkable depth.

The music, crafted by industry giants like Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others, adds further to the brilliance. Their powerful compositions amplify every scene, perfectly complementing the visuals and pushing the show’s cinematic quality to new heights.

Ad

Final thoughts

God Eye vs. Lin Ling in To Be Hero X episode 4 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To sum it up, To Be Hero X continues its streak of delivering stunning episodes, each providing an outstanding experience. Episode 4 upholds this momentum, marking four consistently excellent installments in a row. With compelling narrative developments and flawless execution, To Be Hero X episode 4 shines as an emotional, gripping, and truly unforgettable watch.

Ad

The consistently top-tier production quality reinforces the series’ growing reputation as one of Spring 2025’s standout titles, and this latest episode sets a new benchmark with its powerful storytelling and expertly crafted buildup.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More