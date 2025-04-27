Deku could’ve saved Nana Shimura’s descendants in My Hero Academia (& Eri and Kota prove it)

Kohei Horikoshi portrays the protagonist Deku in My Hero Academia as someone with the power to change hearts and inspire profound transformation in those around him. This defining trait of Deku’s character has been consistently highlighted, particularly in his interactions with children, first with Kota and later with Eri.

Both characters strongly mirror Nana Shimura’s descendants, Kota resembling her son, Kotaro, and Eri paralleling Tomura Shigaraki, or Tenko Shimura. Given these strong resemblances, Deku’s ability to save them feels almost inevitable. However, this could only be possible if he had encountered them early enough in their lives, when change was still within reach.

Disclaimer: This article includes spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga and solely reflects the writer’s personal opinions.

Kotaro and Tomura’s fates in My Hero Academia might have turned out differently if Deku had crossed paths with them earlier

Deku saves Eri from Overhaul in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia has repeatedly shown Deku’s ability to change the hearts of many, with Kota and Eri standing out as two of the most standout examples, particularly because of their young age. While Deku has also influenced older characters, notably Shoto and Bakugo, Kota and Eri’s connection to Nana Shimura’s descendants makes their stories even more significant.

This brings the question of how exactly Kota and Eri are parallel to Nana Shimura’s son, Kotaro, and grandson, Tenko Shimura, who would later become Tomura Shigaraki, one of the most infamous villains in My Hero Academia.

To start with, there’s their physical resemblance, as shown in the series. Eri’s white, pale blue-ish gray hair mirrors Tomura’s hair color. They also have the same red eye color. Although Tomura originally had black hair and grey eyes, the immense trauma and stress, as well as his quirk’s awakening, eventually caused his hair to turn pale blue/white and his eyes red.

Kotaro as a kid with Nana (left), Kota (right) (Image via Bones)

Beyond appearance, both Eri and Tomura tragically caused the deaths of their families at a young age (with the difference that Tomura’s killing of his father was intentional, fueled by rage and repression).

When it comes to Kota, the similarities with Kotaro are just as striking. Not only do they resemble each other in looks, but even their names are closely aligned. Both characters also shared the belief that heroes neglect and abandon their families for the sake of their duties, a sentiment rooted deeply in personal pain.

Deku encountered Kota and Eri at critical turning points in their lives. Through his unwavering ideals, actions, and compassion, he was able to alter the paths they were on, helping them grow into individuals capable of healing, trust, and hope.

Given that Kotaro and Tenko experienced similarly vulnerable stages in their youth, it’s not unreasonable to believe that if Deku had met them at those pivotal moments, when they most needed kindness and support, their lives could have taken a vastly different turn.

Kotaro might not have grown into a bitter, hero-hating father, and Tenko might have been saved from falling into despair and eventually becoming the heinous villain Tomura Shigaraki.

In this way, Kota and Eri stand as proof that if Deku had crossed paths with Nana Shimura’s descendants earlier in life, he could have steered them away from their tragic fates and given them a chance at a different future.

Final thoughts

That being said, this situation remains purely hypothetical, as Deku himself wasn’t even born at the time Nana Shimura left Kotaro, an event that ultimately led to the misery and tragedy in his life. Similarly, regarding Tomura, since he and Deku are close in age, there was no opportunity for Deku to intervene and change his fate early on either.

It is true that by the end of the Final War in the My Hero Academia manga, Deku manages to liberate Tomura Shigaraki and save Tenko’s soul, something Deku himself firmly believes he accomplished. Through this, Horikoshi-sensei provided Tomura the salvation he desperately needed as a victim of AFO himself, and also fulfilled Deku’s wish to save him.

However, while his soul found peace, it was too late to offer him another shot at life or the hope of a bright future, as his demise had already become inevitable. Even so, My Hero Academia drawing clear parallels between Nana Shimura’s descendants and the characters of Eri and Kota, and Deku successfully saving them, offers some solace.

It suggests that, even if Kotaro and Tenko could not be saved, Deku managed to prevent the emergence of more future Kotaros and Tomura Shigarakis, breaking the cycle of tragedy.

