Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 is slated to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 4 follows the fallout between Himari and Yuu, as Yuu tries to understand why Himari suddenly chose to end their friendship.

The two eventually reconcile, with Yuu giving Himari a flower-shaped accessory ring to make up for accidentally breaking her choker during their previous argument. While Yuu says that the ring is a symbol of their restored friendship, the episode’s closing scene subtly suggests it holds a deeper meaning, hinting at feelings Yuu has yet to confess.

With that, episode 5 is expected to explore how their mended friendship evolves, especially as Yuu’s feelings for Himari may be romantic.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Himari and Yuu in episode 4 (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously stated, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5, titled "Handsome Guy and Morning Glory in A Yukata," is scheduled to air on various Japanese TV platforms on Friday, May 2, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on the same date at varying times.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 2 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, May 2 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 2 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 2 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 2 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 2 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 2 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, May 2 11:00 PM

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 is slated for release on several television networks in Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this Spring 2025 anime on various online platforms. ABEMA will stream episode 5 simultaneously with the TV broadcast. It will subsequently become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

For most international viewers, Crunchyroll is streaming this debut series, allowing viewers to enjoy Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 across the globe.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4

Himari and Yuu in flashbacks (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4, titled "Hydrangea and New Seeds," opens with Himari continuing to ignore Yuu after ending their friendship. She reveals her plans to move to Tokyo.

When Yuu confronts her, tensions rise, and during their argument, he accidentally breaks her choker. In the heat of the moment, Himari reveals that her anger isn’t about Rion, but about Yuu himself.

Later, after talking with Shinji, Yuu begins to realize that Himari might have feelings for him that go beyond friendship, and that he may need to choose between her and Rion.

Meanwhile, Himari’s announcement about moving appears to be more of a bluff, a way to see if Yuu would stop her. Hibari, however, calls her out and tells her to be honest about what truly matters to her.

Eventually, Himari and Yuu make up. Yuu tells her he’s willing to follow her to Tokyo, even if it means giving up his flower-accessory making, because it wouldn’t mean anything without her. Himari, moved by his words, decides not to leave after all.

She agrees to go back to how things were and even accepts Rion as their model, but she asks Yuu to prioritize her. He agrees and gives her a flower-accessory ring to replace the choker, symbolizing their renewed friendship.

Himari chooses to remain by Yuu’s side as his best friend, keeping her feelings to herself if that’s what he wants. But in the final scene, it’s revealed that Yuu also has deeper feelings for her. Though he couldn’t bring himself to say it, the ring holds a meaning beyond friendship, one he hopes to confess someday.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5? (speculative)

Himari argues with Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 will likely pick up after Himari and Yuu reconcile, focusing on how their friendship moves forward. With episode 4 hinting that Yuu may have developed deeper feelings for Himari, the next installment is expected to delve further into his emotions and possibly confirm them.

Viewers can anticipate a shift in dynamics, especially as Yuu begins to gravitate more toward Himari. This development is also likely to impact Rion, who still harbors feelings for Yuu.

